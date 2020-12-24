For years now, Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, and Trumplicans have been displaying a “Bah, Humbug!” deceptive and hypocritical life.
That expression was used by Ebenezer Scrooge in Dickens’ 1843 novella “A Christmas Carol” because he hates Christmas – it disrupts his business and profits.
In “A Christmas Carol,” introduced to me by my seventh-grade English teacher, Dickens instructs us on social responsibility to apply in our own lives.
Michael Slater, Dickens’ biographer, says that “A Christmas Carol” was “intended to open its readers’ hearts toward those struggling to survive on the lower rungs of the economic ladder and to encourage practical benevolence, but also to warn of the terrible danger to society created by the toleration of widespread ignorance and actual want among the poor.” That theme is so poignant today during a pandemic, the poisoning of Mother Earth by selfish oligarchs and the wealth gap exploding like the circumstances in Victorian England with its blackened skies from soot, overcrowded tenements, the malnutrition of the underclass and disease.
Dickens wrote “A Christmas Carol” about British attitudes toward poverty, particularly child poverty. He introduces us to the allegorical figures of Want, Ignorance and Tiny Tim, symbolic of Victorian childhood diseases of rickets and tuberculosis.
Today, Republican Mitch McConnell, who even physically resembles the grumpy image of the story’s main character, Ebenezer Scrooge, could personify the stages that Ebenezer goes through as he painfully is presented his life by dream-like visitations of the spirit of Jacob Marley, his miserly partner, and the Spirits of Christmases Past, Present and Yet-to-Come.
Like in life imitating art, will Mitch become rehabilitated by the story of his past days as a more caring senator advocating for social justice? Or will it be his present position as obstructionist of all things for the middle and working classes, giving a blank check to his wealthy friends, donors, and Trumplicans? Or will it be the Yet-to-Come – possibly a renewed relationship with President-elect Joe Biden to find a way forward to put our country above partisan bickering?
Dickens’ A Christmas Carol provides an excellent template for guiding us. The two main themes in the story are social responsibility and redemption.
There are various quotes that illustrate the applications for us today:
1) Mr. Ebenezer Scrooge, a money exchanger, uttered the words “decrease the surplus population,” referring to the disdain that the upper classes had about the poor. According to CNBC, we now have about 42% of Americans (roughly 140 million) who have food insecurity, housing insecurity, and/or low wages that have them trapped, yet insufficient assistance from the Republicans.
2) “I wear the chains I forged in life” was proclaimed by the spirit of Jacob Marley, Scrooge’s selfish partner in life. The chains represent greed, and he warns Scrooge that he is making his own chain with his “evil, covetous ways.” Today that applies to all who worship money.
3) “Your reclamation, then, take heed” was used by the Spirit of Christmas Past to tell Ebenezer that he has lost his spark for goodness.
4) “What idol has replaced you? A golden one?” Scrooge replaces love with money and becomes obsessed, growing up poor he fears losing his money. This reminds me of Mitch McConnell’s comment to a friend that he would marry for money the next time around.
5) “This boy is ignorance. The girl is want.” The children are symbolic of the suffering of the poor. Ignorance = attitude of the upper classes toward the poor. Want = desire for material possessions. Today, we need to neutralize ignorance and love of material things.
Lastly, this quote by Ebenezer Scrooge shows redemption – saved from error and evil. “I will honor Christmas in my heart.” Scrooge regains that spark with his generosity to the Bob Cratchit family and Tiny Tim on Christmas Day. Scrooge promises to provide an improved diet, sunshine, cod-liver oil for Tiny Tim Cratchit, and Bob Cratchit, his assistant, a raise!!
So in a year of tremendous suffering for especially people of color, the poor and those who have lost family and friends to COVID-19, let us eliminate Scrooge’s “Bah! Humbug!” nonsense and gibberish and rekindle our spark of goodness and apply that to the common good!
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.