“The whales do not sing because they have an answer. They sing because they have a song.”
- Gregory Colbert
I can still feel the darkness of that moment. The wailing song of a humpback whale echoed all around me. In that place void of light, the haunting voice seemed to be calling out for help. It definitely did not feel like the whale was singing just because he had a song.
There was an overwhelming sense of purpose to the verse. It came across to the audience as a plea for help. They were drawn into the plight of that solitary humpback whale trying to make its way through the murky depths of the Pacific Ocean.
The sense of loneliness and isolation was palpable. It permeated my soul while the song of the humpback whale rang out all around me. That was almost forty years ago when humpback whales were an endangered species. They were quickly disappearing from the waters of the world’s oceans while activists desperately searched for a way to stop the trend.
It was estimated that more than 125,000 of the magnificent mammals were roaming the oceans of the planet in the early 1870s. Then giant factory ships and commercial whaling operations across the globe decimated the humpback whale population throughout the late 1800s and into the 20th century. Even though the humpback whale was listed as an endangered species the dramatic decline in the number of humpback whales continued well into the 1980s. The population fell precipitously until the humpback whale was on the brink of extinction. Greenpeace estimated that a mere 450 humpback whales remained by 1970.
All humpback whales were listed by the United States as endangered under the Endangered Species Conservation Act in 1970. The Endangered Species Act of 1973 further solidified their protected status. Following these landmark legislative acts, a worldwide effort was initiated to identify and apply all protections for humpback whales.
Despite the efforts of the scientific community and environmental activist groups like Greenpeace commercial whaling continued. An estimated 50,000 whales per year were killed by the 1930s. Greenpeace’s Save the Whales campaign was an effective tool where the organization put a spotlight on the brutality of commercial whaling.
Greenpeace not only employed every public relations tactic they could muster but they also focused their efforts on direct action. Members of Greenpeace staged protests both on land and at sea. The organization used ships to harass commercial whaling vessels and record what they called “barbaric acts” so that the whole world could see what was happening.
Although whaling was banned in many parts of the world in the 1970s, the International Whaling Commission finally gave in after years of anti-whaling campaigns. The IWC issued a final whaling moratorium on the commercial harvest of whales in 1985. The pause played a major role in the recovery of humpback whales and other species.
The worldwide humpback whale population is now estimated to range from 120,000-150,000. There are 16 distinct populations of humpback whales spread out across the world’s oceans. Four of them are still considered endangered while one is listed as threatened.
The massive humpback whale’s biggest threat still comes from people. They are occasionally struck by ships or become entangled in huge commercial fishing nets. Garbage dumped into the oceans also poses problems for humpback whales because they ingest or get tangled up in plastics and other human waste.
Gazing at the glistening surface of Resurrection Bay near Seward, Alaska it was hard to imagine people dumping their trash into the sea. While massive islands of plastics float on the surface in far-flung parts of the Pacific Ocean the waters of Resurrection Bay appear pristine and almost primitive.
Snowcapped mountains rise up dramatically and surround the deep waters of the bay. While the peaks soar thousands of feet into the sky ancient glaciers have carved out a swath nearly 1,000 feet deep below the surface of the frigid, nutrient-rich water. Resurrection Bay and the Gulf of Alaska are teeming with the krill, plankton, and fish that humpback whales need.
Humpback whales complete one of the most incredible migratory journeys in the natural world when they return to Alaska in the springtime. These amazing creatures regularly travel 5,000 miles from their calving and breeding waters to their feeding waters. The humpback whales found in Alaska migrate from the tropical waters around the islands of Hawai’i beginning in late March and usually stay until October.
I noticed a flock of seagulls fluttering about excitedly off of the stern of my boat. Then a disturbance appeared on the surface of the water and within seconds large bubbles began to gurgle up. While I gawked in amazement the head of a gigantic humpback whale quickly broke through and gulped down everything around it. The massive shimmering black body of the whale slipped beneath the surface just as quickly as it appeared.
The second largest whale species in the seas, humpbacks are typically described as being about the size of a school bus. Female humpback whales are slightly larger than their male counterparts. The females average around 50 to 60 feet long with a weight of 40 metric tons. The largest specimen ever recorded was 89 feet long and weighed more than 90 tons.
Humpback whales have the distinction of having the longest appendages on Earth. Their pectoral fins can grow to extend more than 20 feet from their body. Along with these fins, humpback whales also have huge hearts and rather large brains.
The heart of an adult humpback whale is approximately five feet long and weighs up to 400 pounds. The organ pumps nearly 60 gallons of blood with every beat. The brain of the humpback whale can be nearly 10 times the size of a human brain and are very complex when compared to most other cetaceans. The complexity of their brain means that humpback whales are potentially more intelligent than dolphins.
Whether feeding alone or in groups, humpback whales can be very clever in their pursuit of food. Bubble-netting is an interesting example of their ability to strategize. They often employ this technique in large groups.
The whales dive deep beneath the surface to herd their prey from the bottom up. They use their ability to vocalize to scare their targets into a tighter group as they drive them toward the surface. One or more humpback whales will then break from the group releasing air bubbles as they encircle the mass of prey. This creates a barrier of bubbles that traps the prey inside while the pod of humpbacks close in to gorge themselves.
Humpback whales eat approximately one ton of food each day during their feeding season. This helps them build up the blubber reserves they will need during the breeding season. They fill their enormous mouths with water and their prey. Humpbacks can expand their mouth to take in as much water as possible before using their baleen to trap food while expelling all of the seawater. The force of a two-ton tongue aids in the process as the food which remains in the mouth is swallowed while the whale slips back under the surface of the water.
I watched in awe while the magnificent creature surfaced once again. This time he just eased past my boat and gently glided away.
Then he slowly arched his back and disappeared into the depths. He was gone but I swear I heard him sing...this time it was just because he had a song
