Two inches of rain soaked Saint Jerome’s Parish grounds within 24 hours of the first speech at the Fancy Farm annual picnic on Saturday, Aug. 5. So it was fitting that Gov. Andy Beshear, who has staked much of his leadership on disaster recovery, highlighted his activity to help west Kentucky rebuild after tornadoes devastated the region in December 2021, including downtown Mayfield located just eight miles away.

Beshear punched at GOP nominee for governor Daniel Cameron for “not showing up” for recovery relief. But Cameron, who spoke first, landed blows that pointed out the resurfaced photo of Gov. Beshear with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, and his veto of legislation that bans high doses of cross sex hormones and surgical intervention on gender dysphoric minors, a veto later overridden by the GOP majority legislature.