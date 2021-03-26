We have faced a challenging year. Together, we have endured a global pandemic that has put the health and financial well-being of hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians at risk. More than 5,000 families, like mine, are grieving the loss of loved ones, and countless others are mourning friends and neighbors. Many of our communities have suffered destructive ice storms and flooding. Our small businesses have struggled. Put simply: Kentuckians need help.
Gov. Beshear provided the legislature with a balanced and responsible budget that would provide relief to so many in need of help right now. His focus is not only about providing relief now, but investing in the people of our commonwealth and in doing so, betting that an empowered Kentucky economy can shape a brighter future for us all.
Yet Republicans in Frankfort have chosen to abandon the people of this Commonwealth, instead playing political games rather than providing much needed aid to Kentucky families, small business owners and our communities.
Thanks to smart decisions and good leadership, Gov. Beshear handed the legislature $600 million in one-time funds. Beshear recommended sending those dollars to where they were needed most: directly to Kentuckians.
What did the Republicans decide to do with that money instead? At least $650 million in tax breaks for those at the very top, diverted millions from our public schools, and put over $700 million in the state’s rainy-day fund, which was already at record funding levels under Gov. Beshear.
As Gov. Beshear likes to say about the rainy-day fund, “if this isn’t a rainy day, I don’t know what is.”
The GOP budget completely lacks vision and fails to invest in our people when they need it the most.
Instead of helping small businesses and our most important investment-our children, the Republican budget:
• removes Beshear’s $220 million investment in direct relief to Kentucky individuals and businesses, investment in local health departments and makes deep cuts to health care coverage for needy Kentuckians in the middle of a global public health crisis.
• continues their war on public education, gifting the wealthy with vouchers that will take precious dollars away from school districts — often the largest employer in a county — and sends those dollars to private schools with little to no accountability.
• eliminates Gov. Beshear’s investments in our children, including raising the SEEK formula and providing dollars for textbooks and technology, and the needed investments in recruiting and retaining the very educators who moved heaven and earth to provide for our children during this crisis.
• chooses to declare war on student and educator voices instead of supporting public education, reducing their voices on government committees.
• cuts the allocation to Domestic Violence Intervention Services, funding for the Commission on Women, and funding for equal pay audits across local governments.
• prevents the Energy and Environment Cabinet from hiring mine safety inspectors who serve as part of the Commonwealth’s mine rescue teams, continuing their assault on the health, safety and wellbeing of Kentucky’s coal miners.
• attacking the governor and stripping him of his ability to respond to the pandemic simply because they don’t like him.
• prevents Gov. Beshear from allocating funds from the American Rescue Plan without their approval instead of working with him to get these funds out quickly. This will delay the process of providing vital relief to struggling Kentuckians and small businesses and serves no purpose than to politicize our recovery.
A budget is about values and priorities. In one budget, we have a governor investing in the people of this Commonwealth, ensuring that we are prepared for the future.
In this Republican budget, we have a party out of touch, wedded to their own partisan playbook. and willing to let the people of Kentucky suffer to get one more dig at a Democratic governor who dared to make tough decisions and saved lives.
They’re more focused on punishing the governor than they are on helping all of us recover and begin to build back better. Kentucky deserves better than this.
Colmon Elridge is filling in for Ledger & Times columnist Marshall Ward this week. He is chair of the Kentucky Democratic Party.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.