Our old Kentucky home isn’t blue anymore, as evidenced by increasing numbers of Republican and Independent voters who have elected Republican super majorities in the Kentucky House and Senate. They also elected five Republican U.S. congressmen (of the six) and two Republican U.S. senators.
Initially it was a steady trickle of voters, but starting with the Trump years, the trickle became a steady flow of Kentuckians choosing to Republicanize themselves. No doubt liberal policy has contributed to the increased pace of party transfer throughout the Commonwealth.
Seeing Democrats reinterpreting core American values is troubling. Watching Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear parrot liberal policy in the wake of a Republican voter realignment is unfortunate.
His blue-ink veto pen, running low on ink, suggests allegiance to his party rather than to Kentucky citizens. This week ends the legislative session, where the super majorities will assuredly over-ride the governor’s blue vetoes.
Here is an example of a bipartisan bill: Senate Bill 216 would transition Kentucky’s 120 counties to use paper ballots, but the governor’s cursive blue ink vetoed election integrity. Like I said, Republicans and Democrats voted for this, a full transition to paper ballots by Jan. 1, 2024, as well as having voting machines under video surveillance during non-voting hours of election periods. “It’s clear that after his veto of Senate Bill 216 and the voter ID bill a few years ago, Governor Beshear has a weak track record on election security.” (Sean Southard, RPK)
Meanwhile, consider Tuesday’s Consumer Price Index report from the U.S. Labor Department, which confirms what most consumers already feel: inflation is accelerating. March numbers appeared like a ravenous lion, a new four-decade high of 8.5%. Energy prices surged 11%.
But apparently there wasn’t a cramp in the governor’s hand as he scratched his signature on House Bill 8, which cut income taxes for Kentuckians. “Andy Beshear vetoed that relief,” RPK spokesperson Sean Southard said. “At a time when Kentuckians are facing historic inflation and the state coffers are brimming with money, Andy Beshear believes your money belongs to him. Kentucky Republicans believe your money belongs to you.”
What about abortion? The legislature passed House Bill 3, which outlaws abortion medication by mail and abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Other provisions require certification and oversight of those who provide abortion medication and if there are fetal remains, the law requires cremation or burial by a licensed funeral provider.
What did the governor do? He used his blue ink once again to veto the measure. The abortion measure won overwhelming support in the GOP-dominated legislature. A state Republican Party spokesman called the veto the latest example of the governor’s “ideological war” on conservative values. (Associated Press)
Gov. Beshear is out of touch with Kentucky’s values. Much like the current administration in Washington, Kentucky’s governor follows an extremely liberal set of values and has been tone-deaf to representatives of the people. In fact, the governor refused to engage with legislators in any meaningful way, only criticizing them from the press room.
What you may not know is this year’s budget passed by the Republican House and Senate made investments in all day Kindergarten, fully funded pensions and provided historic funding to school districts, empowering them to decide staff salaries.
This year, 52% of the Republican budget went towards education, and included an additional $887 million in SEEK funding. Additionally, the Kentucky School Board Association recently pointed out that 75% of school boards distributed across-the-board staff raises last year. (LRC)
2022 marks Gov. Beshear’s third year. Next year, Kentucky’s Constitutional officeholders will be up for election. Hopefully by then, the blue ink pen will be retired and a synergy of Republican leaders can advance our Commonwealth into a much-improved situation.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.