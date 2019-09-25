On Sept. 19, 1796, George Washington gave his farewell address to the “People of America.” He warned against excessive political party spirit, geographical distinctions and entangled alliances.
At the risk of elevating false equivalencies by Trump, McConnell and Bevin supporters, I believe we have a way to move beyond that.
Last week in a column titled “Come Together,” I wrote about how Bobby Martin, a local Republican supporter of the Calloway County Public Library, spoke to a crowd of Democrats about the library renovation process. He emphasized non-partisanship on community projects was the only way forward. “Working together for the common good is always a winner.”
I was reminded of a disappointing moment at Kroger when a lady walked up to me and asked, “Are you the guy who writes for the Democrats in that column?” I said, “Yes, ma’am.” She sternly shot back, “Baby killer,” and walked away. The “good people on both sides” argument falls flat here.
I was also reminded of a positive experience at a 1990s Gage Hall debate at a Unitarian Universalist Church in Charleston, South Carolina about, “Who is more valuable, Administration or Faculty in Education?” What a great experience for “both sides” – dinner out with my challenger, the debate monitored by a neutral host and a reception afterwards.
In the prep for “Come Together,” I came across the “Better Angels” website. Being a college town, I thought that Murray/Calloway County could embrace the ideals of this organization. Bobby Martin’s comment, “we could be a model for Kentucky and the nation,” was right on the mark.
Democrats should take the lead on unity, the common good, and social justice in our community.
What we need is a way to “Come Together,” shake off our stereotypes of people we disagree with, and work hard at overcoming our echo chamber of disinformation.
The following organization is trying to do just that. Some might criticize the ambitious agenda because the program insists that conservatives and liberals reach out to one another.
“Better Angels: We Bring Reds and Blues Together.”
Launched in 2016, Better Angels is a citizen’s movement to bring liberals and conservatives together — not to find centrist compromise, but to see one another as citizens. Better Angels helps citizens understand each other beyond stereotypes, form community alliances, and reduce the vitriol that poisons our civic culture.
They suggest the following will create a climate of understanding:
Red/Blue Workshops
• Better understand the experiences and beliefs of those on the other side of the political divide
• Find areas of commonality in addition to differences
• Learn something that might be helpful to us and to others in our community
Better Angels Skills Training
Skills Training Workshops can be any size group and any mix of red (conservative) and blue (liberal) participants. The workshop provides:
• The knowledge of what it takes to have constructive, non-polarizing conversations between people who disagree politically
• Give us the chance to practice the skills to have these conversations
• Motivate to have these conversations with people in our social network.
Better Angels Debates
A Better Angels Debate is a different kind of debate in which a group of people think together, listen carefully to one another, and perhaps changed by each other’s ideas. Ideally, everyone walks out a little closer to the truth, more aware of the validity of other’s positions.
• Encourages the passionate and energetic expression of ideas
• Allows us to admit that we are not sure which side to support
“Depolarizing Within” Workshops
Much of today’s polarization is driven by how we talk with like-minded people about those on the other side. We stereotype, dismiss, or ridicule our fellow citizens who support the other political party(s), its leaders, and its policies. This workshop teaches participants:
• How to be more aware of our own “inner polarizer”
• How to be critical without demonizing, dismissing, or stereotyping large swaths of the population
“We are not enemies, but friends…though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection.” – Abraham Lincoln
Together we can focus on the common good instead of weaponizing issues that divide us.
Maybe Murray State would provide the venue as a model for the state and country.
Democrats, Republicans, and Independents would all benefit from Better Angels.
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
