“We’re four years into the next 20, 40, 60 years. It will take that long to get what we truly want done,” said Matt Bevin on Friday on a swing through Calloway County on a bus tour.
But I have news for you – the truth is that it may take 20, 40 or 60 years to undo the damage that this governor and the Republican Party are doing to the state as we speak.
First, by Mutinous Matt soliciting preachers to take this backwards agenda to congregations across the Commonwealth, that is a blatant violation of the Johnson Amendment, which prohibits tax-exempt organizations to politicize their activities.
Much has been written about this governor that disqualifies him:
1) His purchase of his mansion at half price from a campaign donor, then appointing him to a board.
2) His filling of a government position with a “buddy” with a raise of $215,000 and the highest paid at that position in the country
3) His inability to unite the state and build bridges among the different interest groups who are all Kentuckians.
4) He embraces the Koch agenda of no-income taxes, higher sales taxes, elimination of Medicare expansion, then cuts, cuts in spending, for profit charter schools, continued attacks on worker rights, and laws that attack people of color, LBGTQ and the poor.
5) His embrace of Rusal with ties to Vladimir Putin and Oligarch Oleg Deripaska , to invest in an aluminum plant in Ashland giving Russia an opening to infiltrate Kentucky politics.
6) His use of a state airplane to fundraise for his re-election campaign. None of our business, he says!
According to the American Medical Association, the Bevin/Alvarado health care agenda would allow insurance companies to discriminate against people based on pre-existing health conditions. Many of us would be flagged for mental health issues, chronic disease treatment, maternity care and prescription drug coverage.
Mr. Bevin has lobbied against an increase in the minimum wage, supported manufacture of “Round-Up” chemicals that harm young children’s brains, protects companies from fines for dumping toxins in our waterways, all Koch positions.
The Kentucky Sierra Club, a non-partisan group, has taken an unusual step and come out strongly against Matt Bevin in 2019 because Bevin:
1) “sucks up” to the Koch-funded PACs like “Americans for Prosperity” who have funded disinformation about Climate Change
2) Pushed the use of coal that Bevin wants Kentucky to lead
3) Opposed any subsidy to encourage solar, wind, and waterpower
4) Bevin failed to recognize simple economic theory on sustainable renewable energy for creating 21st century jobs for Kentuckians
5) Refuses to recognize the harmful effects of coal, petroleum products on the health, the environment and the economy of our Commonwealth.
Bevin by default supports groups like Koch-funded 60 Plus, who lobbies against the EPA rules that hold polluters accountable.
Perhaps the most egregious example are the algae blooms in our rivers, lakes and the Gulf that are caused by the runoff of fertilizers that Koch Industries are so heavily invested in.
Our local community should be interested in this one: Mr. Bevin’s “Sugar Daddy” Kochs are lobbying to defund public libraries. More literate citizens would endanger their agenda.
Lastly, Matt Bevin will employ a carbon copy of the Kansas Experiment that blew up the state’s economy.
Like a “good little kicking soldier,” Bevin lauded both the national and state tax cuts that have not benefited the middle or working classes. These cuts endanger all our state programs just like the disaster in Kansas under Governor Brownback.
On his worst day, Andy Beshear will make a much better governor than Matt Bevin on his best day. We can’t take four more years of Matt Bevin.
While canvassing for Democratic candidates, I can’t tell you the number of people that have said, “I can’t vote for Matt Bevin.” My fear is that they will stay home. They are concerned that he lies and is insincere!
If the “Never Bevin” voters come out and vote for Andy Beshear, Kentucky will be able to reverse this backward-looking agenda, if Republicans can govern by consensus.
This just in – Bevin claims that suicides occur on a nightly basis in casinos. Lie # 99!
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
