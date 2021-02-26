The $1.9 trillion COVID Stimulus Bill proposed by President Biden has quickly become known as a non-COVID bill. A boondoggle, honestly, by a Democratic majority aiming to bail out failed states and large cities is a tough sell.
While wasteful spending is a problem, there’s an even greater priority approaching. In just over 20 months, the nation will once again be voting in mid-term elections that include US House members and, in Kentucky’s case, one US Senator, currently held by Rand Paul. Add to that redistricting, where lines are drawn outlining population areas for representation.
Following balloting issues in 2020, election integrity becomes one of the most critical issues facing our country and every Democrat, Republican or Independent should be concerned. For that reason, the Republican Party is focusing on election integrity and confidence in our elections a top priority.
State Republican legislators nationwide have been backing stricter voting laws since last year’s volatile election cycles, where the pandemic brought about an expansion of mail-in voting. It is easy to say how troubling it was to see states ignore important safeguards, work around legislative processes, and alter election laws at the last minute.
Just after COVID struck in 2020, Republicans in the Kentucky General Assembly finalized Senate Bill 2. After an override of Governor Beshear’s veto, the bill went into effect requiring voters to present photographic identification at voting polls. Democrat party faithfuls are opposed, but conservatives know this makes perfect sense.
We should remain concerned. Nancy Pelosi’s newfound free run in Washington has conservative heads turning. H.R. 1, (a new Bill) essentially obliterates state election laws by, among other things, imposing federal mandates that would remove such things as voter ID laws. Under the senseless provision, voters can simply sign a statement saying who they are.
Back here in the Commonwealth, last week, Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that, for the second consecutive month, more voters were removed from Kentucky’s rolls than added. In January, 5,613 new voters registered, and 14,927 voters were removed – 12,705 deceased voters, 460 nonresident voters, 65 voters who voluntarily de-registered, 56 mentally disabled voters, and 1,641 felony convicts. There are 9,314 fewer voters on the rolls as of January 31 than on December 31, a 0.26% decrease.
But under Pelosi’s H.R. 1 bill, actions like this would prevent states from verifying eligible voters or removing ineligible voters from voter registration rolls. Additionally, it would automatically enroll ineligible voters such as illegal aliens. In fact, states would be required to automatically add to voter registration rolls every person—regardless of voter eligibility—who partakes in certain government programs, such as receiving welfare or obtaining a driver’s license.
That’s not all. Federal committees would be formed to draw Congressional District lines, a job currently saved for state legislators. Felons would gain the privilege to register to vote upon release from prison and candidates could take a salary from their campaign funds since taxpayer money would create a six-to-one match on political contributions up to $200.
But this won’t happen if Republicans band together. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced the RNC will play a crucial role in restoring confidence in our elections, promoting election integrity, and recommending best practices to ensure that future elections are free, fair, and transparent.
The Committee on Election Integrity represents a renewed focus on continuing this important work and fighting Democrats’ unprecedented attempts to change election laws.
This committee will work closely with state parties and other stakeholders in our elections across the country on voting policies and best practices, such as ensuring poll watchers are allowed to properly observe counting processes, meaningful voter ID laws are codified, and all Americans have faith in our elections process.
Kentucky is ahead of the game. Our legislature and Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams are cleaning up the rolls and enacting common sense regulations that maintain transparency.
Ballot integrity is one of the most pressing things we face for the 2022 elections. Mass mailing, zero identification of a person, and hijacking state’s rights are issues of liberty. These aren’t Republican talking points, they are real issues, and we should all be concerned. Transparency and integrity are common sense notions that will go a long way to a free and fair system for all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.