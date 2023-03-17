“Once we have tasted far streams, touched the gold, found some limit beyond the waterfall, a season changes, and we come back changed but safe, quiet, grateful.”- William Edgar Stafford

I awoke before the sun had a chance to emerge from the darkness over the horizon. The mighty Pacific Ocean held back dawn’s first light just long enough for me to make my way down to the beach before the warm glow of dawn began its assault on the black of night. Sand covered my toes while I walked to the water’s edge and lifted my eyes just in time to watch a new day greet the Big Island of Hawai’i. 