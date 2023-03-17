“Once we have tasted far streams, touched the gold, found some limit beyond the waterfall, a season changes, and we come back changed but safe, quiet, grateful.”- William Edgar Stafford
I awoke before the sun had a chance to emerge from the darkness over the horizon. The mighty Pacific Ocean held back dawn’s first light just long enough for me to make my way down to the beach before the warm glow of dawn began its assault on the black of night. Sand covered my toes while I walked to the water’s edge and lifted my eyes just in time to watch a new day greet the Big Island of Hawai’i.
The soft orange and red hues contrasted with turquoise waters to paint a picture even the greatest artists would envy. Wave after wave crashed upon the shore and gave the new day a comfortable rhythm. Their soothing sound joined in concert with the voices of the shorebirds to create a symphony of music just for my enjoyment. I pondered the brilliant March morning before me and could not wait to explore the island. There were far streams to be tasted, gold to be touched, and some limit beyond a waterfall to seek.
I strolled along the rocky shore of the leeward side of Hawai’i near Waikoloa while I waited for my wife and son to get ready for a busy day of exploring. Carefully, I picked my way through a field of lava rock that seemed to flow into the ocean and looked toward the summit of Mauna Kea. The dry climate that welcomes tourists with seemingly endless sunshine on the leeward side of the island is, in part, because of the long-dormant volcano.
The Big Island is divided into two sides called the windward and leeward sides. The windward side gets up to 200 inches of rain per year while the leeward side receives less than 15 total inches of rain on average. The peaks of a pair of shield volcanoes form a divider. Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa each soar almost 14,000 feet above sea level giving Hawai’i the second-highest peak of any island on Earth. The towering mountains capture the moist air carried across the Pacific by the trade winds and cool it dramatically.
This process brings rain clouds and precipitation to the windward side of the island while the leeward side remains sunny and dry. Most areas on the windward side receive rain three out of every four days. While the leeward side remains dry all year the windward side is full of lush tropical rainforests and magnificent waterfalls.
The anticipation of experiencing a totally different climate on the other side of the island had me on edge by the time we left for our adventure. I was eager to get out and explore the verdant jungles of the windward side after several days of relaxing on the beaches of the Kohala Coast. By the time we turned onto Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway (Hwy 19) to drive across the mountains that divide the island, I was a bundle of nervous energy and perturbed that we were already behind schedule.
The small town of Waimea sits at an elevation of 2,690 feet and is a dividing point between the wet and dry sides of the island. An invisible border splits the tiny town of 7,000 in half. Residents of Waimea identify as being from either the “wet side” or “dry side” of town.
Less than 15 inches of rain per year falls on the dry side of Waimea. Plentiful sunshine and clear days give people on the dry side beautiful ocean vistas. Cross the invisible but very real line into the wet side of town and you find yourself with nearly perpetual overcast skies and rain. The windward side of Waimea receives an average of 65 inches of rain per year and experiences much cooler temperatures than the leeward side of town.
It was a surreal feeling to drive from the bright sun-drenched warmth of the dry side of town into the cool, damp, grey of the wet side. The flora changed as dramatically as the weather. Deep and varied shades of green seemed to overwhelm the landscape. I marveled at how quickly we had transitioned into what seemed like another world.
A gentle rain fell as we descended the mountain to the Waipi’o Valley. We pulled off at several scenic lookouts on our drive through the valley and along the dramatic Hāmākua Coast. We stopped at the gold-adorned statue of King Kamehameha to leave an offering at his feet before continuing on our quest for a magical waterfall as the rain continued to fall.
Rainy conditions are common on the Hāmākua Coast. The area receives more than 84 inches of rain per year. All of that water helps create some of the most stunning scenery on the island. Thick tropical rainforests and remarkable waterfalls abound while surfers brave the giant swells found off the coast.
Rushing water poured from the hillsides and cut into deep gulches. There seemed to be a waterfall surrounded by tropical foliage everywhere we looked but I was on the hunt for one particular waterfall that morning.
We pulled into an unassuming little parking lot at Akaka Falls State Park. Although I was a little disappointed, my wife was thrilled to learn that the hike to view the falls was a paved path. I had visions of trekking through a jungle full of exotic plants with strange creatures lurking about in the thick vegetation. While Akaka Falls State Park and its smoothly civilized trail dashed my dreams of wielding a machete and hacking my way through a jungle it did offer up an incredible experience.
We meandered our way through a dense canopy of trees that gave us the feel of being isolated in a tropical paradise. Bamboo, pink bananas, and banyan trees blocked out the sky and protected us from the rain while the bright blooms of hibiscus, kahili ginger, and numerous other flowering plants brightened the way. The sound of the distant waterfall was an omnipresent reminder of what awaited us at the end of the trail.
We caught a glimpse of Akaka Falls through an opening in the thick vegetation as we made our way through the rainforest. The sight heightened the anticipation of seeing the entire 442-foot-high iconic waterfall. Before we knew it our journey was over and we were standing in front of one of the most magnificent waterfalls on the planet.
Across from our vantage point Akaka Falls flowed over the edge of a cliff before free-falling the entire 442 feet onto the rocks of the Kolekole Stream below. The o’opu ‘alamo’o, a native goby fish, lives in that boulder-filled stream at the bottom of the falls. The fish begins life as an egg laid between the rocks of the stream at the top of Akaka Falls.
When the egg hatches the tiny fish drifts over the falls and down the Kolekole to the Pacific Ocean. The o’opu lives at sea for six months until it receives a signal to return to the freshwater stream. The five-inch-long adult fish then swims upstream to the base of the waterfall. Then this uniquely Hawaiian fish uses its suction disc and pectoral fins to actually scale the water-soaked wall of the cliff. The amazing o’opu climbs all the way to the top of Akaka Falls. Once it has returned to the place where it was born the o’opu lays its own eggs.
I thought about the journey of the o’opu ‘alamo’o while we stood in silent reverence admiring the scene before us. We travel the globe seeking out treasured places like Akaka Falls but the real wonders of the world are always around us. Whether they are found in a sunrise, the night sky, the magic of new-fallen snow, a blossoming flower, or even a small goby fish in a far stream the wonders are always there.
I found wonder some limit beyond the waterfall and came back changed.
