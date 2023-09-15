Six years ago, while on vacation, I experienced a temporary bout of heart-weakening A-fib as a result of Lyme disease caused by a tick bite. The physician I visited prescribed Eliquis. This expensive drug did the trick for my heart, and additional less expensive drugs took care of the Lyme disease.

I was very lucky to receive such good medical care, both from my Minnesota vacation doctor and from my conscientious and attentive local physician, Richard Crouch, after I returned home.

