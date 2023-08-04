Several weeks ago, I reported on some of the achievements of President Biden’s economic policies. Legislation passed last year increased manufacturing construction, provided money for high-speed internet connection in rural areas like western Kentucky, and stimulated the creation of three new battery factories in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Well, as time passes, the good economic news just keeps coming. We have all heard about the rate of inflation dropping to an annual rate of 3% while unemployment numbers continue to drop overall. Jobs have been growing for 29 consecutive months, slowing but surely, with 209,000 added this past June.