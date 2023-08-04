Several weeks ago, I reported on some of the achievements of President Biden’s economic policies. Legislation passed last year increased manufacturing construction, provided money for high-speed internet connection in rural areas like western Kentucky, and stimulated the creation of three new battery factories in Kentucky and Tennessee.
Well, as time passes, the good economic news just keeps coming. We have all heard about the rate of inflation dropping to an annual rate of 3% while unemployment numbers continue to drop overall. Jobs have been growing for 29 consecutive months, slowing but surely, with 209,000 added this past June.
Now we read (Washington Post, 7-17-23) that the housing market is regaining strength, following a housing recession last year. Housing prices peaked in June, 2022 but dropped later that year as interest rates began to rise. Now, home sales are increasing slowly and houses are being built faster, as supply chains issues become less prevalent.
Although mortgage rates are still high at 7%, people are buying again and growth in home sales “is a major driver of consumer spending and economic growth.” While 7% is a high mortgage rate compared to the 4% Americans were paying just over a year ago, I recall being pleased after buying our house in the mid-1970s when our rate was only 7%. For us, 7% doesn’t seem that horrible; maybe younger folks are now beginning to feel the same.
In addition, the Washington Post story also pointed out that “rental prices are finally starting to drop from pandemic highs.” A local friend of mine, who owned numerous rental properties and made money selling over half of them when sale prices were high last year, now tells me that he expects housing prices to continue dropping.
I highly recommend to all my Democratic friends (for a mere $50 annual fee) Heather Cox Richardson’s newsletter “Letters from an American.” In it she recently reported that (7-12-23) that Moody’s Analytics believes “the sharp inflation of the past sixteen months was, in fact, a result of supply shocks from the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.” Perhaps it was no accident that “U.S. inflation began to decrease after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.”
Whatever its cause, this slow but steady good news about the American economy does seem to be worrying many Republicans, especially in Washington, who are desperately ramping up their politics of distraction.
Last month, Rep. Jim Jordan’s House Judiciary Committee, grilled FBI director Christopher Wray for six hours trying to prove that Wray “gave Hunter Biden a free pass. It didn’t go particularly well.” Wray, a Republican and Trump appointee, was puzzled: “The idea that I’m biased against conservatives seems somewhat insane to me, given my own personal background.” (Richardson, 7-12-23)
Beyond the shenanigans in Washington, the culture wars continue as another favorite GOP distraction.
The Moms for Liberty group, founded in 2021 to fight the supposed takeover of our public schools by critical race theory, is now banning books, targeting school and public libraries for containing works discussing, among other things, LGBTQ+ issues and themes. The Moms have joined in this effort with other far-right extremist groups such as the Proud Boys and the Three Percenters. Republican leaders have yet to condemn these two organizations made famous on Jan. 6, 2021.
During the school year 2022-23, libraries were targeted with over 800 individual titles challenged, mostly in Texas, Florida, Missouri, Utah, and South Carolina (Richardson, 7-7-23).
However, even in my home state of Iowa, the public library in Vinton lost its entire library staff after they were harassed for having books about gays and Democrats. Some residents were angry the library had books by Jill Biden and Kamala Harris in its collection. Good grief. You can’t make this stuff up!
We can hope that as our economy continues to improve, and more people find both jobs and affordable housing, attacks on libraries and Republican FBI directors will become less alluring to American voters.
Meanwhile, may God bless the Federal Reserve for avoiding a recession with a much-desired “soft landing” for our economy. Let’s all remember that when we vote.
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
