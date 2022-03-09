As we wrapped up week nine of the 2022 Regular Session, much was happening in the world. We often get caught up in challenges we face nationally and even those challenges abroad. The current, most critical topic in the world is the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. The Senate adopted Senate Resolution 153 in a bipartisan way last week, and it spoke directly to the importance of freedom and standing in unity with the Ukrainian people.
The Commonwealth of Kentucky supports Ukrainian sovereignty and its right to self-determination, as we have a shared love of freedom and self-governance. America remains the shining city on a hill, and as proud Americans we wish for nothing more than the same independence and love for liberty we share at home spread across the globe.
Since declaring independence from Russia in 1918, and being freed from the grip of the communist Soviet Union in 1991, Ukraine has developed a rich culture, language and history entirely unique to itself. After the fall of the Berlin Wall, Christianity was introduced to the nation and allowed to flourish. Sen. Robby Mills (R-Henderson) shared a touching story on the Senate floor about his travels to Ukraine during that time.
Like Kentucky, Ukraine is geographically blessed and is rich with natural resources, which are the primary drivers of its economy. These national treasures are to be enjoyed by the Ukrainian people, not to be seized by an authoritarian Russia and used to expand its wealth and power. As a local way Kentuckians can stand against Russia and for Ukrainian sovereignty, our robust spirits industry can cease selling and purchasing Russian vodka and other goods. This is a wonderful opportunity to shop local and support Kentucky and United States-produced liquor products.
With Ukraine being the largest Eastern European country, its independence is in our country’s best national security interest, especially as Russia and China strive to become a global hegemony. We must stand for the values our republic best exemplifies and alongside the people of Ukraine against an aggressive, unpredictable and dictatorial Russia. The balance between human prosperity and freedom and human suffering and subjugation is constantly shifting. Despite fears and anxieties of foreign unrest, Americans must continue to defend the principles that best enable us to live out our endowed rights.
Another bipartisan measure that passed the Senate this week was Senate Bill 194. This legislation sends a rebate to all Kentuckians that pay state income tax. This money is not a stimulus, but comes from a budget surplus resulting from an excess of federal money flowing into the state, as well as conservative spending over the past couple of years. These funds are currently sitting in the Commonwealth’s coffers and untethered to future projections. During a time of rapidly rising inflation, this bill puts hard-earned money back into the pockets of families and allows them to save or spend that money as best fits their needs.
Senate Bill 10 passed out of the Senate this week. This bill took many critical steps to bolster our nursing profession, and could end up being one of the most impactful pieces of legislation for our area passed this session. All of us are well aware of the critical shortage of nurses and other medical support personnel we face. This bill takes several measures to address improving the quality supply of nurses and other medical personnel for the Commonwealth.
I passed Senate Bill 135 out of the Senate this week. While not as interesting as some of our other pieces of legislation, this bill will take significant steps to modernize our county clerk’s offices by taking all land records transactions online. This bill is the result of an Interim Task Force I co-chaired this past year to address clerk’s office modernization. The House Bill dealing with online car titling should clear the Senate soon.
