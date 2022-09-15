As I slowly moved down the path, my quarry jumped into the foliage, necessitating that I crouch low before taking a shot. Ever so slowly, I pulled my phone up and focused on the toad before me. With a press of the button, I had her image, and with a few more clicks, the Fowler’s toad was submitted, and georeferenced, in iNaturalist. It may not be an African safari, or even doing an all-day sit during the whitetail rut, but BioBlitzing is hunting nonetheless. In this case, hunting for nature and science. 

Even if you don’t hunt to fill your freezer, you can still enjoy this version of hunting, and like those of us that are focused on finding that big buck every fall, hunting season is upon us. Two years ago the Friends of Land Between the Lakes and Murray State’s Watershed Studies Institute created a new activity for LBL, the BioBlitz. Over the past two years scores of people have been involved, cataloging an amazing amount of biodiversity, including several new species for LBL. For example, during last spring’s BioBlitz ,135 observers and 645 identifiers made almost 5000 observations of over 1300 different species, all of which were significant increases from previous Blitzes. The results have been far beyond anyone’s expectations. 

