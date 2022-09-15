As I slowly moved down the path, my quarry jumped into the foliage, necessitating that I crouch low before taking a shot. Ever so slowly, I pulled my phone up and focused on the toad before me. With a press of the button, I had her image, and with a few more clicks, the Fowler’s toad was submitted, and georeferenced, in iNaturalist. It may not be an African safari, or even doing an all-day sit during the whitetail rut, but BioBlitzing is hunting nonetheless. In this case, hunting for nature and science.
Even if you don’t hunt to fill your freezer, you can still enjoy this version of hunting, and like those of us that are focused on finding that big buck every fall, hunting season is upon us. Two years ago the Friends of Land Between the Lakes and Murray State’s Watershed Studies Institute created a new activity for LBL, the BioBlitz. Over the past two years scores of people have been involved, cataloging an amazing amount of biodiversity, including several new species for LBL. For example, during last spring’s BioBlitz ,135 observers and 645 identifiers made almost 5000 observations of over 1300 different species, all of which were significant increases from previous Blitzes. The results have been far beyond anyone’s expectations.
Now that fall is upon us, it is time to blitz again. The Fall BioBlitz started Sept 1st and runs until Jan. 1, much longer than previous years. Currently there are 607 observations of 392 species, so we are well on our way!
In case you are new to the BioBlitz, here is how it works. A BioBlitz is just a name to describe an event that could be a day, a week, or a few months, that allows people to document and learn more about nature, while providing valuable data to regional resource managers as well as scientists across the globe. This citizen science activity invites participants to come to LBL to document sightings of wildlife, plants, fungi, and all other forms of life throughout the fall season. The BioBlitz uses an app called iNaturalist, which helps compile the photos that everyone uploads from their phones or digital cameras.
The data we are collecting will be useful to help LBL biologists and land managers make more informed conservation and management decisions in the future, and perhaps spark new research opportunities for regional university students, staff, and biology faculty, as well as scientists around the globe. For example, by repeating the BioBlitz over time, scientists can gain insight on phenology — the changes in timing of things, like fall bird migrations, the change in colors of tree leaves, or the activity of other species — which can help us understand, and respond to, the impacts of climate change.
All that is needed to participate is a smartphone or digital camera, and a willingness to spend some time in LBL. Participants take photos of observations such as insects, frogs, birds, trees, and more, and upload them to the LBL BioBlitz project page on iNaturalist via the app or website. Participants can search for “LBL Fall 2022 BioBlitz” in iNaturalist and find it right away. The iNaturalist app is a free download, and there is no fee to participate. In fact, once again there are BioBlitz t-shirts for our top participants!
The BioBlitz offers outdoor enthusiasts, students, and home-educating families a COVID-friendly, socially-distanced activity that they can do this fall. Not only is it an opportunity to get outside and learn through exploration, but it is also a chance to contribute to science. For more information or questions about participating, please contact either LBL’s Volunteer Coordinator at volunteer@friendsoflbl.org or the Woodlands Nature Station at mlindstrom@friendsoflbl.org.
When you are thinking about fall activities, and there are many to choose from, consider tightening that backpack strap, grabbing your phone and a bottle of water, and joining the BioBlitz. You’ll have fun, get out of the house and gain some exercise, and you’ll be helping LBL managers and university scientists understand our changing world all at the same time. Even a football game can’t do that. Come outside and blitz this fall!
