I believe many Americans are waking up to the so-called “woke” culture. Woke! Like saying someone shook me; then I woke up suddenly and understood everything differently. Unlike before, I now accept all kinds of abnormal things and behaviors. If I sound like I am mocking woke culture, I am.
Last week, I had an opportunity to witness an Eagle Scout Court of Honor, a culmination of a Boy Scout’s good behavior, honest values, and perseverance to seek merits of knowledge of how the world works. It takes dedication of family and leaders too, to get to this level, that not many arrive.
I was a Boy Scout. I passed Tenderfoot, Second Class and First Class by 1968, but that was it. I remembered my Scout Handbook is in my office while at the ceremony, wrapped with a braided string I received along the way; my name carefully written in cursive on the inside cover. A 13-year-old’s self-proclamation indelibly recorded in blue ink.
As I recall ,Scout meetings were filled with fun activities, I am sure I misunderstood the full implication of reciting the Boy Scout Oath and the Boy Scout Law each time we assembled. Often a rote recitation we were taught as a Tenderfoot, but as I matured, I was grateful to be part of Scouting for that very reason.
Each time we met we raised our right arms, held up three fingers and in our crackly 13-year-old voices stated in unison, “On my honor, I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law, to help other people at all times, to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight.”
The message was solid, and our minds were forming key ideas. At that moment we were strong and awake, learning how to interact with one another.
Contrast that to today, where many young people spend a lot of time on social media. Not indicting all youth, but considering headlines like the one I read in the Wall Street Journal earlier this week, “Instagram Stumbles In Push to Mimic TikTok.” The article describes how Instagram users are cumulatively spending 17.6 million “reel hours” a day watching. But lest you think that’s a bunch, and it is, TikTok followers are watching 197.8 million hours of video daily.
Did you get that? Nearly 200 million hours a day on TikTok. What can we expect from a society that is relentlessly watching billions of hours of nonsense each week. We watched “Seinfeld,” a sitcom about nothing, 30 minutes a week, but this seems way over the top. What kind of political climate does it create?
Scouts learn how to tie a knot, build a campfire, first aid, safety, and how to read a map to mention a few skills. We learned about America and how to respect our flag. The Constitution, democracy and religion were highlighted.
Our handbook provided things like “The American’s Creed.” Rereading it compelled me to quote it here.
“I believe in the United States of America as a Government of the people, by the people, for the people; whose just powers are derived from the consent of the governed; a democracy in a republic; a sovereign Nation of many sovereign States; a perfect Union, one and inseparable; established upon those principles of freedom, equality justice, and humanity for which American patriots sacrificed their lives and fortunes.
“I therefore believe it is my duty to my country to love it; to support its Constitution; to obey its laws; to respect its flag; and to defend it against all enemies.” (Boy Scout Handbook, 2nd Edition April 1966)
Some might say that the ‘60s were filled with challenges, like struggles with race relations and protests over war, and that would be true. There were unfortunate events that occurred. But today the struggle has deepened with an all-out assault on the Constitution and a move to allow everyone to have their own truth, no matter how demoralizing it may be.
On this the eve of Constitution Day, a day that commemorates the formation and signing of the U.S. Constitution by 39 brave men on September 17, 1787, perhaps it is fitting to pay homage to the creation of a document that underscores the very freedom that now seems under assault. To give attention to the formidable words that propelled the United States forward and to celebrate those who have and will abide in its guiding principles. TikTok.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
