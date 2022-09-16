I believe many Americans are waking up to the so-called “woke” culture. Woke! Like saying someone shook me; then I woke up suddenly and understood everything differently. Unlike before, I now accept all kinds of abnormal things and behaviors. If I sound like I am mocking woke culture, I am.

Last week, I had an opportunity to witness an Eagle Scout Court of Honor, a culmination of a Boy Scout’s good behavior, honest values, and perseverance to seek merits of knowledge of how the world works. It takes dedication of family and leaders too, to get to this level, that not many arrive.