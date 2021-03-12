The first two quatrains of Lee Greenwood’s iconic song “God Bless the USA” are,
“If tomorrow all the things were gone I worked for all my life and I had to start again / With just my children and my wife I’d thank my lucky stars to be living here today / ‘Cause the flag still stands for freedom, and they can’t take that away.”
There was a time when those beautiful words were true, but that time has come and gone. The flag still stands for freedom but, sad to say, “they” can and they are taking it away.
Who is “they”? They are the virtue-signaling, intolerant “cancel culture” warriors of the left who are waging war against everyone in this country who dares disagree with them on some point of view. They champion diversity of all things except ideas; different views they will not tolerate.
Freedom of speech and of the press have a long history in this country, going back to colonial times. John Peter Zenger was a New York journalist and printer whose famous acquittal in a 1735 libel case was the first important victory for press freedom in the English colonies of North America. In those days, criticizing government was treason and the penalty for treason was death; thus authoritarian government was the agent of censorship and used its power to protect itself from criticism and accountability.
Our new American reincarnation of this ugly beast, however, is not censorship by government. Our First Amendment says, in part, “Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; … “ and Congress has not yet done so. Neither have state and local governments. The culprits, and there are many, are large and powerful nongovernmental entities such as corporations, foundations and educational institutions. Their modus operandus is either active or passive. A large corporation such as Amazon, for example, does its own dirty work by refusing to sell six Dr. Seuss books, whereas a college or university permits groups of students to veto or disrupt the appearance of a conservative speaker. This is known as “hecklers’ veto.”
An infamous example was the disruption of an appearance by Prof. Charles Murphy at Middlebury College in March 2017 (https://www.bostonglobe.com/metro/2017/03/04/ middlebury/hAfpA1Hquh7DIS1doiKbhJ/story.html). He had been invited by a legitimate campus organization. I have examined all of Murphy’s books, and they are scholarly works based on empirical research, not mindless and emotional harangues. Some of his conclusions are controversial. So what? A classic role of colleges and universities is to provide a place where ideas can be discussed and debated calmly, rationally and politely. If you don’t want to listen, stay home. No one will compel you to attend. It was a travesty not to allow Prof. Murphy to speak. We had a similar situation here in August 2018, when a group tried to prevent Col. Oliver North from speaking in Lovett Auditorium.
Amazon’s refusal to sell the Dr. Seuss books raises other questions. What other books will it unilaterally decide are “racist” or “offensive?” “To Kill a Mockingbird”? “Uncle Tom’s Cabin”? “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn”? What about other books by the banned authors Harper Lee, Harriet Beecher Stowe and Mark Twain? What are public libraries and public schools to do with the Amazon-banned Seuss books they have on their shelves? Some, I suspect, will remove them.
Does Amazon really think it can stop people from reading these books? When I was a freshman in high school in 1956, an author named Grace Metalious published a by-the-standards-of-that-day salacious novel titled “Peyton Place.” It created quite a stir at the time. Back in those days, book sellers were in business to sell books and make money rather than signal their fake virtue, and “Peyton Place” sold by the thousands. Likewise, today people can buy their Seuss books elsewhere, at least for now.
Facebook and Twitter’s blocking during the recent campaign of the New York Post’s reports on the allegedly unlawful business practices of Hunter Biden was an even worse offense. I think it’s clear this was obviously done to protect and advance their preferred candidate in the campaign.
Even more ominous was a recent hearing conducted by the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Two Democrats had sent a letter to streaming and cable companies in which they attacked Newsmax, One America News Network (OANN) and Fox News for airing “misinformation.” The problem is that one person’s “misinformation” is another person’s truth.
To be continued.
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at winfieldrose@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
