A human-interest story in the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) about a British cartoon intended for preschoolers, piqued my interest recently. The article, all about the “Peppa Pig Effect,” shares how binge watching the five-minute-long animated adventures of Peppa’s family and friends on television and YouTube impacts preschoolers trapped by the pandemic.
Strange, anthropomorphic pigs! Of course, there was “Charlotte’s Web.” I recall growing up with the cartoon Yogi Bear and Boo Boo, too. His self-pronouncement, “smarter than the average bear,” was his enduring trademark along with “Hey, Boo-Boo!” Maybe I learned something valuable from Yogi, I am not sure. But hearing about the Peppa Pig Effect emphasized how easily children are influenced by what they hear and see. Knowing that curriculum continues as a hot button issue, I felt a commentary about the phenomenon was appropriate.
First, and you may have guessed it, the piggy characters speak with a British accent, and quite frequently snort, at the end or beginning of a sentence. As an example, the WSJ article highlighted a particular kindergartner mimicking Peppa Pig asking, “Mummy, are you going to the optician?” Snorting like pigs and “using cheeky Britishisms” have become a trend by children who binge-watched the show throughout the pandemic.
Which leads me to the broader point of how easy youngsters can be influenced and how quickly they learn, in this case, a British accent and complex words like “optician,” a word that a 5-year-old would not ordinarily use. Amazing in one sense, yet scary, realizing how parents, guardians and teachers have a responsibility to enrich children. As thousands of kid videos, free of charge, on YouTube are uploaded and available to watch, there are thousands more listed on platforms like Amazon, Netflix and Disney +.
A proverb, and I think appropriate to quote from the United Kingdom New International Version of the Bible, underscores a universal maxim, “Start children off on the way they should go, and even when they are old, they will not turn from it.” That’s worth reading again, but this time, read it aloud with your best British accent! Ha!
Helping children “start” and “go,” is the intent of education, and just as important is a child’s worldview, or what Merriam Webster calls “a comprehensive conception or apprehension of the world especially from a specific standpoint.” Essentially, establishing a belief system.
It reasons that if curriculum impacts a student’s worldview, then it would be best to consider the subjects in the curriculum. Traditional studies may need some work, but the thought that Critical Race Theory (CRT) would find a place in traditional education is mind-blowing.
Lately, opponents of CRT have spoken against the dangers of the curriculum charging the outcome would normalize systemic racism. A summary of a Heritage Foundation article, entitled “Critical Race Theory, the New Intolerance, and Its Grip on America,” authors Jonathan Butcher and Mike Gonzalas make the point that, “Critical Race Theory (CRT) makes race the prism through which its proponents analyze all aspects of American life — and do so with a degree of persistence that has helped CRT impact all of American life. CRT underpins identity politics, an ongoing effort to reimagine the United States as a nation riven by groups, each with specific claims on victimization.”
This isn’t sudden. Marxists have been working on CRT a long time. Democrats have embraced it and have made it their objective. Specifically, the Biden and Beshear administrations and the National Education Association have as well. While rural America rejects CRT, liberal cities are doing their best to implement it in the classroom.
It is noteworthy that liberals are conducting their Socialist agenda out in the open. Besides Critical Race Theory, the lack of border control is allowing untested immigrants to march into the U.S. by the thousands and they continue to derail police departments in the wake of crime spiking in Democrat-run cities, to mention a couple.
The “Peppa Pig” cartoon, as far as I know, isn’t pushing a political agenda or has any relationship to CRT. It’s a simple metaphor to show that our kids are vulnerable and highly impressionable. Stopping classrooms from radicalizing our youth is a noble cause, and Democrats should take Peppa Pig’s advice to go to the optician and refocus their lenses.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.