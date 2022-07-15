I really don’t know why it took an article in the Washington Post (6-6-22) to remind me to ask this question, but it did!
Contributing columnist Matt Bai bluntly announced his “good news/bad news scenario” for Democrats. The bad news is the crushing defeat predicted for Democrats in the upcoming mid-term elections this November.
The good news, however, according to Bai, is “that getting blown out of the water in 2022 may well be the only path you have to holding the White House in 2024.”
Now, dear readers, many of you can probably predict what Mr. Bai will say next. “Maybe the only way for a Democrat to be re-elected is to also be the last guy standing between the broad American electorate and a whole lot of Republican crazy.”
There are some good reasons to take this potential Democratic victory in 2024 seriously.
After all, columnist Bai tells us, both Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama saw their party suffer serious midterm defeats during their first terms, and then both were reelected to a second term. Both Clinton and Obama had to lower their expectations during their second terms, but they also had less conflict with Democratic Congressional Representatives and Senators in their own parties during their second term.
There were fewer of them and they had less power.
Many of us Democrats might wonder whether such an outcome in 2022 would lead to a victory two years later, and might even consider the Mr. Bai’s suggestion defeatist and disloyal.
I find this particular way of viewing the future of the Democratic party and, more importantly, of our country, to be hopeful. Here are some of my reasons for saying that, mixed with some of the speculations of columnist Bai.
First, barring an unlikely miracle, Democrats will lose control of the Senate this fall, even though the “control” they have now is essentially fictional. They have some risk of even losing their majority in the House of Representatives.
Second, if Democrats do lose control of Congress in the coming year, it will take some of the pressure off President Biden to “do something” about issues like gun safety, inflation, gas prices, and immigration. That pressure will shift to the Republican-controlled legislative branch.
Third, what will then likely happen will be a repeat of past Republican unwillingness to solve real problems facing Americans. That was the case the last time Republicans controlled the entire government. Republican lawmakers have put their desire for power ahead of a willingness to serve the American people. Their behavior promises us only the self-serving one-party rule found in dictatorships.
Fourth, there are still too many Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who adhere to various conspiracy theories that gain them votes among their “base” but mock both common-sense and truth itself. She and a few others, in both houses of Congress, will try hard to create what Bai calls a “full-on crazy-eyed dystopian movement of conspiracists and authoritarians.”
Will Mitch McConnell be willing to control these conspiracy-minded folks or other members of his party who want to impose their narrow moral values (especially concerning sexual practices and women in general) on Americans? Would McConnell even want to do so?
Republicans want to make America into a nation “ruled” by God, known as a theocracy. That would end religious freedom for many of us, including eventually even conservatives. There was a good reason for separating church and state in the First Amendment.
So where then is the hope that I referred to earlier? What is hopeful about this picture of a federal government dominated by the self-serving rich who want to ensure power for themselves by limiting the voting opportunities and increasing the tax burden of many poor and middle-class Americans who may vote Democratic?
I am hopeful that such a display of anti-democratic behavior by politicians representing a minority of the population will create a backlash, as Donald Trump’s behavior did among voting Americans in the election of 2020.
Only if the Democratic Party can hold the Presidency for two terms will we be able to find out if this hope “has legs,” as politicians like to say.
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.