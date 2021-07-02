Today, we begin celebrating the 245th birthday of our independence with parades, family picnics and fireworks.
This also gives us an opportunity to celebrate our founding documents, the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
We will rediscover nowhere in the Declaration or our other founding documents is there a suggestion that we must surrender ANY rights to secure others.
A guiding principle is the rule of law, where no one is above the law, everyone is treated equally under the law, everyone is held accountable to the same laws, there are clear/fair processes for enforcing laws and an independent justice system.
Nowhere is our democratic experiment more important than in our local community.
Last week, Calloway District Court Judge Judge Randall Hutchens, with approval from Calloway County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger, dismissed a case with prejudice (can never be brought back) against a “Move the Confederate monument” protester, Linda Arakelyan.
Last September, the Calloway County Grand Jury returned an indictment of falsely reporting an incident in Ms. Arakelyan’s affidavit, a legal document to declare certain facts to be true.
Some background has been absent for this incident – some sidewalk chalk drawings were done in the middle of the night during a 24-hour protest. Included was a portrait of Breonna Taylor, the names of black people who had been killed by police, and at least one person wrote “Black Lives Matter.”
There were complaints about people walking on the chalk drawings and then tracking chalk residue on the veterans bricks on the other side of the court square.
The city-approved sidewalk chalk art was then sprayed off with a county courthouse hose by a “Keep the Monument” and “Sons of the Confederacy” counter-protester. The smart thing to do would have been to hose off the veterans bricks! It was supposed to rain later that day, which made the hose incident even more absurd.
Nevertheless, many observers argue the incident was a violation of First Amendment rights of the “Move the Monument” protesters, and the counter-protester with the hose should have been charged for harassment by the grand jury.
Instead of making the call to charge or not, Mr. Ernstberger decided to give it to a grand jury of 12 randomly selected residents to decide.
Like it or not, a grand jury is a body of laypeople, free from technical rules, acting in secret, pledged to indict no one with prejudice and to free no one because of special favor.
To many, Ms. Arakelyan was the victim and the hero in this case.
Chris Hendricks, pro bono attorney for Ms. Arakelyan, said “the surrounding circumstances included fundamental First Amendment rights – speech, assembly, petition, presumption of innocence and setting an example of not bowing to pressure. This case also had a chilling effect on citizens’ rights to protest.”
According to Mr. Ernstberger, “there were facts of the case that were distorted by social media.”
The word “slap” was used to describe the counter-protester’s action in Ms. Arakelyan’s affidavit, but video evidence was used by the grand jury to call into question that word “slap.”
“I didn’t want to perpetuate the idea that there was a ‘slap’ when all videos showed there was not one,” maintained Mr. Ernstberger. “Emotions were high, statements were perhaps taken too quickly, and there should have been a cooling off period. And officers and participants could have changed their statements after time to reflect.”
When asked about the training of the grand jury by Calloway Circuit Judge Jamie Jamison, Mr. Ernstberger explained the “grand jury has power to call witnesses, request additional evidence, and conduct their own investigation, but they chose to use the videos.”
Was there training of the grand jury to make clear the definitions pertinent to this case? Harassment – to annoy or alarm? Simple assault – pushing or slapping?
Overlooking these proceedings was Lady Justice with her scales weighing of evidence, a blindfold representing impartiality, justice applied without regard to wealth, power, or affiliation, and her sword conveying that justice is swift.
Finally, for many in the court of public opinion, the questions about whether justice was blind, impartial and swift must be answered.
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
