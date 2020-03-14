Whatever happens at the Democratic Party convention this summer, reaction to the candidacy of Sen. Bernie Sanders has shown how little most Americans understand the idea of socialism.
This is why the title above seems silly to many Americans. Many of my friends believe socialism is equal to communism and autocracy. Just remember Stalin and the Soviet Union, or ask Michael Blomberg. The only economic system that works is all-out capitalism, they say, and this is always combined with democracy.
Well, it really isn’t that simple. The previous sentence is a sound bite, not an explanation of socialism or capitalism, each of which can exist in a dictatorship or a democracy run “by the people” and “for the people,” as Abraham Lincoln, the first Republican Party president, once said.
My American Heritage Dictionary defines socialism as “a social system in which the means of producing and distributing goods are owned collectively and political power is exercised by the whole community.”
There is nothing in this definition that requires combining collective or shared ownership with rule by one person (autocracy) or even a small group (oligarchy). In theory, a democratic electorate such as that found in some New England town meetings could be combined with village ownership of utilities and even some businesses.
In eastern Kentucky many years ago, coal companies owned all the businesses in town. Remember Tennessee Ernie Ford and the “company store”? This was certainly not competitive capitalism, but a form of enforced inequality. It was an example of monopoly capitalism that denied competition and seriously limited individual freedom. Not all that different than a dictatorship, most would think.
There is nothing illogical or impossible about the idea of “socialism,” or, what Mitch McConnell called “European style socialism” – he meant “social democracy” but wanted to avoid saying the “democracy” part for obvious reasons.
We are kidding ourselves when we say capitalism refers to competition among small businesses. The most successful capitalists are those who have eliminated all competition and created a monopoly which, by definition, limits the freedom of choice of individuals. That is how we get to the famous 1%.
It is also wrong or deliberately misleading when we accuse democratic socialists of denying individual rights and freedoms. The capitalist, monopolistic company towns of Eastern Kentucky did limit individual economic and political freedoms. Modern democratic socialism (sometimes defined in my youth as “social welfare capitalism”) does not.
Americans have discovered over the hard way that some services are best if they remain public or “unprivatized.” Should your roads, your fire and police departments, your garbage and water system and your public schools run by private investors on behalf of stockholders or by people you can elect in city and county elections?
Think about this. These services are examples of Democratic Socialism or Social Democracy.
There is no doubt that capitalism has made life easier for millions of people. However, unregulated capitalism, with its emphasis on continual economic growth, has polluted our oceans with plastic, warmed our atmosphere with excess carbon, and destroyed the natural habitat of many species of animals, birds, fish and pollinating insects that we humans need for our survival.
The greed-stained ruling class in America wants to convince us that any form of socialism will destroy our economic and political freedom. While some regulation of capitalism is necessary to promote the common good and build safe, livable communities, such controls do not destroy freedom, but can limit the greed and power of the very wealthy.
It is worth noting that the Peoples Republic of China no longer promotes socialist equality, but a form of state capitalism that both severely limits the personal freedom of individuals and promotes capitalist enterprises controlled by an autocratic government.
Values such as community, freedom, and equality of opportunity are not automatic. Living these is easier if we hold to a religious or moral code that leads us to value the life and health of all humans — from birth to death, in sickness and health.
Democratic socialism or social welfare capitalism promote these values, and I say this not because I favor Bernie Sanders (I don’t) but because I think it important to understand what words really mean and not what politicians want us to think they mean.
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
