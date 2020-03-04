Recently, a friend, former student and Trump supporter chided me for saying that Donald Trump was a threat to American democracy. We were still free and the press mocking of Trump was a sign that he was hardly “an existential threat to the constitutional republic” as I had proposed in an earlier article. My friend said that he supported Trump because of his “policy, not personality,” and that I was being too pessimistic.
We hear much these days about the bitter political divide in America today between liberals and conservatives, Democrats and Republicans, left and right. One side sees Donald J. Trump’s actions as a clear and present threat to the Constitution of the United States and our democratic republic because he wants to make the executive branch of the government superior to the other two branches — Congress and the judiciary.
The other side denies the existence of such a power grab and ignores Trump’s corrupt and immoral behavior but is happy that, finally, we have a president who is putting “real Americans” first, real Americans being defined as those (generally) white folks who are being exploited by politicians who want to give the country away to the undeserving poor and immigrants of color and Muslims who come here legally or illegally to dilute our stock.
I get in trouble with some of my liberal friends when I say that I wish we could somehow bridge this political divide. They call me naïve — and they may be right! We have not seen a division this deep in American history since the Civil War that began 161 years ago. Will the upcoming election make a new civil war, perhaps one fought digitally as well as militarily, inevitable?
Yet before we answer the question of whether we can prevent such a conflict, consider the premise of a new book published by Jill Lepore in year two of the reign of Trump (2018) and titled “These Truths: A History of the United States.”
Lepore’s introduction contains the basic question asked by the founders in 1787 when they wrote the U.S. Constitution. “Can a political society really be governed by reflection and election, by reason and truth, rather than by accident and violence, by prejudice and deceit? Is there any arrangement of government — any constitution — by which it’s possible for a people to rule themselves, justly and fairly, and as equals, through the exercise of judgment and care? Or are their efforts ... fated to be corrupted, their judgments muddled by demagoguery, their reason abandoned for fury?”
Lepore’s question is still with us — and still unanswered. At the end of her 800 pages, she wonders if the metaphorical ship of state will stay afloat. She faults liberals, “huddled below deck,” befuddled by a turn to identity politics instead of crafting a program that all Americans could support. She sees the conservatives on deck “pulling up the ship’s planking to make bonfires of rage” and “courting the popular will by demolishing the idea of truth itself, smashing the ship’s very mast.”
Can a new generation repair this seriously disabled vessel, Lepore wonders, by steering the ship “through wind and wave” by relearning “how to navigate by the stars”?
And there she leaves it; that is her final sentence.
Is there anyone out there in America with a fire hose, and a sturdy axe to cut down a tree tall enough to rebuild the mast on our ship? Or, to change metaphors, does anyone see the possibility that we might build a “bridge over (the) troubled waters” of the river that currently separates political foes in this country?
Send your suggestions or answers to this question to this paper in a letter or email me with your suggestions. Maybe, just to make things interesting, we could assume, for the sake of argument, that none of the current candidates for president have solutions to our problems. We might need a new way of looking at ourselves, a new a new moral model or paradigm for promoting the common good.
Could we at least begin by calling those on the other side of the river opponents instead of enemies?
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com.
