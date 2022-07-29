Several decades ago, I was trying to convince a young man in Murray to vote for Democrats in an upcoming national election. He replied that he couldn’t vote for Democrats because they “kill babies.” Taking life needlessly is an unapproved form of murder, different from approved murders by soldiers in our many wars, in self-defense known as justifiable homicide, and in prisons executions we call capital punishment.

We see unapproved killing as immoral and link morality with religion, even though one can be moral or ethical without being religious.  Morals are simply telling the difference between right and wrong.