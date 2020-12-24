Christmas seems different this year. The weather is average, but that’s about all. These few days before Christmas seem almost surreal, yet encouraged.
I like to think of myself as optimistic about the future and believe 2021 will blossom into a better year. As a nation, state and community we have suffered much this year. We have counted cases of coronavirus and deaths in its wake, a sad testament of our condition.
I sense that’s why people are looking forward to the Christmas holiday. Especially the many songs that evoke good tidings and cheer that produces hopefulness and camaraderie. That is one thing I enjoy about the Christmas holiday, the songs that capture a sentiment of the season and aimed at the true meaning of joy.
We have endured the vibe from recent election campaigns that continue to reverberate and test our democracy. A tone-deaf song of chants echoed daily from those who rhymed non-sensical lyrics then offered only destruction in their verse. Odd tones from D.C. continued throughout the year pushing strident resistance with whimsical verse. The left’s long-standing cantata finally ending with mail-in applause. Bravo, some shouted.
On another sheet of music, the right’s verse brought promise and created solutions. It was difficult for some to keep up with the measured beat. For example, the song, “Warp Speed.” The optimistic harmony moved with hidden syncopation. Scientists knew the lyrics would be challenging. A few months of rehearsal past and, in the end, created a chilling chorus of vaccine. Now their deliveries are humming a stanza of hope as a background of cheer.
Peace agreements in the Middle East are also on the top-40 playlist. Waring countries, at least for the moment, are operating on the beat of a different drummer. An amazing interlude orchestrated by a flamboyant conductor whose personality exhibits his timbre. President Trump has more verses and movements from the past four years that are quite amazing too. In fact, so many odes that it demands an opera worthy of the greatest voices.
Perhaps the greatest lyric will be one written with the virtuoso of the Senate, Kentucky’s own Mitch McConnell. A lasting tune that reshapes the federal judiciary for years. President Trump’s term, perfectly timed with the opportunity of the moment, brings three Supreme Court justices appointed along with 220 judges, all with lifetime appointments.
Remarkably, the Space Force was another of the President’s obbligato. While it may sound like some farcical movie title, the $738 billion defense spending bill officially established the sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces. After hearing about China’s attempt to dominate the world, even space, it seems like a score ahead of its time.
A number of one-hit wonders that made a difference are important too. Republican’s tax cuts and Jobs Act, a crescendo of big changes in the tax code that stimulated the U.S. economy. The ISIS caliphate defeated by U.S.-led forces destroying their ability to carry out their reign of terror. Obamacare’s individual mandate penalty was silenced allowing healthcare options to became more affordable through association health plans. Generic drugs became more affordable along with many drug companies freezing or reversing planned price increases.
It is impossible to know how much more President Trump’s administration could have accomplished if the falsetto voices had been diminuendoed during these four years. Their pitch, ever piercing and filled with unfounded gossip and innuendo, will go down in history as one of America’s most contentious moments.
Yes, this has been a challenging year. The restrictions, the resistance, an attempt to rewrite history underscores a war within our Republic. A war of values and social engineering.
Yes, this Christmas and there is something more important. Many have looked forward to the day for months, hoping that the season’s meaning will change our song and heal us from the vitriolic tone that has so permeated the fabric of our daily lives.
I hope so. Starting over, renewing our commitment, to love and to be peaceable; that is the cry of the Christ child. The symbol of hope for an imperfect world. Aligning ourselves around his song should encourage us as we make our way into the new year.
May we all hear the melody, can you hear what I hear?
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
