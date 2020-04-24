Before we can learn a new language, we must first learn the vocabulary. Pull up Merriam-Webster’s online dictionary. Look up the words in bold.
On Feb. 11, 2020, in Geneva, Switzerland, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, unveiled the name of a new disease and called it: “C-O-V-I-D hyphen one nine” – COVID-19.
It was a portmanteau, a combination of coronavirus disease 2019, and it landed a month later in Merriam-Webster’s online dictionary, the fastest from conception to formal recognition in the company’s 200-year history.
Words like “asymptomatic,” “droplets” and “super-spreader” have become a part of our regular conversation, along with “red zone,” “social distancing” and “flattening the curve.” Suddenly we have become epidemiological savants.
“Zoonosis is a word that if you played Scrabble you were some kind of genius,” said John Kelly, research editor at Dictionary.com. Zoonosis means a disease that is transmitter from animals to humans; It could come from a bird, a pig, or a bat.
It’s not just scientific and medical terms, such as pathogen and incubation period, that has emerged. A whole bunch of neologisms — newly coined words and expressions — such as quarantini, zoombombing and coronnial have been spawned, taking some of the edge off our angst, or at least helping to create a smile.
Quarantini, a combination of quarantine and martini, describes one “painkiller” for sheltering in place; zoombombing is the harassing intrusion into a private zoom video conference; and coronnials are the coming generation conceived during all that time spent sheltering in place.
Internationally, words altered or applied to this COVID-19 are:
• Hamsteren (Dutch) – hoarding
• Geisterspiel (German) – Ghost soccer game
• Covidiot (English) – Someone who ignores public health advise
• Nibielai wowuyang (Chinese) – if you do not come, I will not come to any harm
• Quatorzaine (French) – 14-day isolation
• Untore (Italian) – Plague spreader
• Coronapeck (German) – Fat from stay at home “grazing”
• Miss Rona (English) – sassy virus
• Griki (Latvian) – panic food, buckwheat
• Chao zuo ye (Chinese) – to steal China’s ingenuity without giving credit
We know that socially distancing, masked and staying at least 6 to 10 feet apart, helps avoid the spread of coronavirus by limiting our exposure to aerosolized droplets, spit flying when we sneeze or cough.
We know that steering clear of hot spots, areas with a heavy concentration of COVID-19 cases, can flatten the curve, helping health professionals avoid a sudden overload of patients.
Words can also offer a measure of comfort, the often-repeated phrases, and winking expressions like quarantini and covidiot creates a common bond that “we’re all in this crisis together”.
Josef Essberger, founder of EnglishClub.com, created a COVID-19-related vocabulary page for those just learning English.
Each day he inserts new entries like “ventilator,” “community spread,” and “doomscrolling,” meaning an excessive amount of screen time devoted to dystopian news.
Old words have grown in usage, too. For example, Shakespeare used “droplets” in his tragic play “Timon of Athens,” which is believed to have been written sometime around 1605 during a plague in England.
As with the AIDS epidemic and the Challenger Space Shuttle disaster, terms like T cells and O rings led to people looking up related words in Merriam-Webster.com. Throughout this past March, the top 50 most searched-for definitions on that website were COVID-19-related.
The search for meaning may have something to do with perceptions of the dictionary as an honest judge in this age of “alternative facts” and fake news. For example, the Mexican Corona beer will not give you the coronavirus.
Dr. Sokolowski of the Catholic University, says, “Not to judge them[word] and say this is a good word or a bad word.”
Some have objected to the use of words like social distancing, meaning separation along class, race, and gender; the preferred word is physical distancing. (Even though we plainly see now that this virus has shined a spotlight on class, gender, and race when it comes to the inequality of this pandemic.)
The kinds of words that stick around in five years will be determined by the way society has changed and the way technology has moved us.
Around the world this coronavirus is changing the way we speak!
Homework assignment: use your new “corona” vocabulary words with compassion!
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.