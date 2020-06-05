Earlier this week, while in Louisville on business, I finalized this column. A few hours before I arrived, Louisville police and National Guard troops facing a crowd at a convenience store parking lot returned gunfire killing a man. As a result, a 9 p.m. curfew was ordered in Jefferson County the rest of the week. While I was nowhere near that location, a pall was cast over the city.
Not only Louisville, all Americans, all colors, nationalities and beliefs are challenged by scenes of violent protest. Emotional posts of outrage, disappointment, prayers, sadness, unity, peace, accusations against police, support for law enforcement, opinions on riot control and sympathy flood social media. Likes, retweets, downcast faces and tear emojis.
No doubt this is one of those cataclysmic times in our lives where multiple events have intersected for a perfect storm. Sorry to be trite, but caution has been thrown to the wind. While I am generally optimistic about our country, I sense we are all overwhelmed by America’s dysfunctionality and all of these trials.
Take the COVID-19 virus, for example. The conflicting data, inconsistent warnings, and blue state executive orders have inundated us. Kentuckians, over 40% of us, are out of jobs. Churches locked down, until recently, and just plain fear of a virus that has underperformed its potency.
Then there is the continual rancor among political leaders and pundits. But now the tide has changed and Democratic henchmen who accused President Trump of collusion, etc., are now faced with admitting their accusations were warrantless. Add this as another ingredient in the societal venom injected into Americans distrust and disunity.
A recipe for disaster started with Democratic leaders literally calling for resistance in President Trump’s first year of his administration. Now add quarantined folks out of jobs, coronavirus fears and an unfortunate racial situation along with a mostly liberal media and you have a moment ripe for anarchy.
Please don’t misunderstand. This is not to minimize the importance of removing racial injustice from our society, or, somehow suggesting that abuse of any person or group is justified. The point is we are living in a society that was primed to detonate.
Growing up in the late ‘60s near Detroit, I recall the riots following the death of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. That was another tumultuous time where injustice among black Americans intersected with the Vietnam war and changes in societal standards. Different times and precipitators, yet riots and mayhem that destroyed inner cities then, remain just as unwarranted now.
There is no cause in our Constitutional society where riotous, out-of-control people of any race should be allowed to attack authorities, burn down buildings, destroy police stations, vehicles or loot businesses. must shut down groups like ANTIFA and other radical organizations that piggyback on moments like these to induce chaos and fulfill their goal to destroy government order and capitalism.
Riotous behavior, no matter who participates, should never stand. Our political leaders need to act bravely against those who would act violently against civil society. Not passive or providing a “soft-touch,” but decisive responses to those who are endangering society. Chaos can never be rewarded, or it will change the freedom guaranteed within our Constitution.
There is one thing for sure – we absolutely cannot tolerate bad actors, whether they are police officers or members of the public. George Floyd regrettably lost his life. Yes, his life mattered. But Mr. Floyd, a symbol of this unfortunate rebellion, is not iconic like Dr. Martin Luther King, who stood against segregation and injustice and dedicated his life to change America’s perceptions of blacks, not in the least.
Yes, I am sad for our country, and equally disappointed in how terrible people can treat one another. Nonetheless remember, “the limitation of riots, moral questions aside, is that they cannot win, and their participants know it. Hence, rioting is not revolutionary but reactionary because it invites defeat. It involves an emotional catharsis, but it must be followed by a sense of futility,” Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (April 4, 1968).
A lawless nation cannot stand, nor can lies, injustice or false pretense. Let’s hope this perfect storm passes quickly and we can get down to the business of healing, together.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.