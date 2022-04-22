Aside from President Biden’s focus, Americans are witnessing how his administration’s cavalier attitude toward the southern border is threatening the nation’s security. Cavalier, showing a lack of proper concern, haughty or curt are other words used to describe the cavalier attitude.
Fifteen months of Democratic control, indigents continue surging in cluster waves, peppered with criminals and terrorists as recently documented by the news media. No doubt some illegals bound for the border harbor anti-American values.
Surely you are asking questions. Does President Biden’s southern border strategy make sense? Why is this administration so cavalier about the southern border when there are known enemies penetrating the border? Why did Biden give up Trump era policies that were working? Are Republicans uncaring by desiring to build a wall and investigate immigrants before entering the country?
First, this isn’t just some minuscule group entering the country. This is an organized, Democrat induced wave including several nationalities from around the world, melding with people on their journey from Mexico, Central America, and South America.
U.S. Congressman James Comer, Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, visited the US-Mexico border over a year ago when an illegal immigration surge coincided with President Biden’s inaugural. This effectively weakened border security right from the beginning his presidency. A dozen months later the Congressman returned to the southern border in Southern California and Arizona to find Biden’s Border Crisis even worse than expected.
So, has Democratic border strategy made sense? Apparently, Americans are not at all pleased with border policies and Biden’s overall leadership. A recent Quinnipiac poll on how President is Biden is performing, reveals a huge gap of disappointment with only 35 percent of the public approving. Additionally, leaders in the Democratic party are disturbed as well, concerned how a lack of policy will affect their chances in November elections, the mid-terms.
Learning that over 2 million unauthorized migrants made it over the Mexican border in 2021, apprehended or turned themselves in—in addition to those not stopped or detected by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, is incredibly disturbing. Still, the numbers show 496,148 migrant encounters in the past three months – the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. That’s a 137 percent increase over October-December 2021, when border agents encountered 209,342 migrants. (Borderreport.com)
What possible reason could this administration have in allowing such gigantic numbers of migrants let alone the resulting illegal smuggling of drugs, human trafficking, criminals, and terrorists coming into the U.S.? Might the national party believe a mass amnesty would bode well for their party to ensure majorities in Congress? Who knows?
It does seem curious that President Trump’s border plan, a wall where possible, as well as agreements with Mexico and other deterrents would have allowed a sustainable system to control illegals. Having visited the border a second time, Congressman Comer concluded, “the solution is clear: we must secure the border, build the wall, and reinstate effective, Trump-era deterrence measures.”
But what about Republicans, are they hard hearted and uncaring? This is a smokescreen or talking point, if you please. Of course, Republicans are caring and have empathy for those innocents who passionately seek the American dream by risking their lives to journey hundreds of miles north.
Nevertheless, there are some practical things to consider while considering the issue of immigration. There is a legal way to enter the United States. As a nation of laws, we should be law abiding. Huge swaths of immigrants can’t possibly be treated fairly. It leads to chaos and crisis. In turn, unsavory characters take advantage of the situation hiding among the throngs of people aiming for freedom.
These massive numbers are unsustainable, not only taxing those serving along the border, but burdening the infrastructure in towns along the border and the destination cities where immigrants are being relocated to throughout the nation.
Republican values call for legal immigration to once again be enforced. Not to exclude, but to dutifully uphold the law; to safely assimilate new citizens in a way that makes sense. Allowing the situation to fester by ignoring it and doing nothing to remedy it is tragic and those who prescribe to a strategy so cavalier should be held responsible for their inept actions.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
