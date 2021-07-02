The Fourth of July is upon us, and it’s time for celebration. In communities nationwide, the Fourth is a significant holiday and should take on the importance it deserves.
The characters from our country’s beginning are only known by their words, often dramatically told through the cinema or heroic tales passed down from great storytellers. Or, outlined in the classroom from textbooks less dramatically, outlining key decisions and documents that chronicle a salient moment.
America’s founding story sheds a light on a tyrannical government, dead-set on taxing new colonists and controlling their privilege, something they believed they had escaped from. A truth “self-evident” to the settlers had become a threat to the King, now chasing these adventurers who sought freedom and independence.
So, the first declaration nearly 350 years ago was a daring statement to the British Crown. Standing for basic rights and freedom from tyranny. Lessons we borrow today and lessons that we should celebrate to this day.
Not just a day off with family and friends eating hamburgers and hot dogs, or whatever you do, but realizing at some point that scripting such a statement was a sensible, but dangerous, response to the overarching threats and intimidation. An incredible story of valor as men and women stood up against the ever-growing force of redcoats who made their way across the Atlantic by the British Navy.
History is often difficult to actualize. I mean by that to make it more than just a storyline. So, on days like today, we should not only memorialize and honor the sacrifices of those who declared Independence, we should embrace their unwillingness to allow tyranny to exist. Keeping their story of courage alive is vital to our Republic. Apparently, in some circles today, this is not self-evident!
So, while you are enjoying the day golfing or boating, going to a parade, or watching a sky full of fireworks, take a few moments to understand why we celebrate this holiday. Let’s not take this one, or any holiday for granted. These memorials become the essence of what we as American’s value.
So, endure with me as I share a short portion of the Declaration of Independence, what’s known as the preamble, in hopes that we can realize the import of their statement.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness, That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect (sic) their Safety and Happiness.”
Some might make the case that the founders failed to fully implement the “created equal” portion of the document. Again, that can be debated, but it still doesn’t remove the truth from the statement. It furthers my point regarding this July holiday. We embrace their Declaration as our declaration, an honest statement and one of courage for all time. Mind you, their use of “equality” was given by God, “Creator,” in their words. As they acknowledged God, they acknowledged there were no other powers that could remove basic human rights, “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
The remaining Declaration is a laundry list citing abuses by the British Government that I won’t add. But it is important to realize that while times were different and some words unfamiliar, the document is as fresh today as it was then. Couple that with the soon-to-be drafted Constitution, and they drove a stake in Britain’s intent on their plans to rule.
Wherever you find yourself this July 4, let me recommend taking a moment to say a prayer of thanksgiving for our freedoms and independence. Be grateful for our right to worship. To choose our government officials by election. To go to school. To earn a living. To speak our minds and much more.
I am sure you can think of what freedom means to you. Let this be our critical truth on this day.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
