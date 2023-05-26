According to the Aug. 9, 2018, issue of EducationWeek, “A charter school is a tuition-free school of choice that is publicly funded but independently run. Conceived over 25 years ago in Minnesota as a means to loosen red tape around public schools and free up educators to innovate, charters have since grown into a national movement that spans 44 states plus the District of Columbia, and includes around 7,000 schools and 3 million students, according to federal figures.
“In exchange for exemptions from many of the state laws and regulations that govern traditional public schools, charters are bound to the terms of a contract, or ‘charter,’ that lays out a school’s mission, academic goals, fiscal guidelines, and accountability requirements. On the other side of a charter contract is an authorizer — such as a state agency, a university, or a school district, depending on the state — that has the power to shut down charter schools that do not meet the terms of their contracts.” Please notice churches are not mentioned here.
The article continues that, “This arrangement is what charter school advocates refer to as the ‘charter bargain’: more freedom for more accountability. The regulations that charters avoid, or how the schools are funded depends on each state’s law.” Forty-four states and DC (!) have at least one charter school, but Kentucky is one of the six which do not. One can glean from the history of this movement that where public schools are good and people are satisfied with them, charter schools usually do not exist, but when the opposite is true, they do. Our local public schools are good and, as far as I know, there is no interest in charter schools here.
One way to frame this discussion is to view it as a matter of choice. As I have said in previous columns, a basic function of government is to make and enforce rules which separate acceptable and unacceptable behavior, and unacceptable behavior is that which harms other people or society at large. This goes back at least to the Ten Commandments numbers 5-10. If an act harms other people or society at large, we are not permitted to do it; otherwise we can do what we want. This is called liberty or freedom.
No one is forced to attend a charter school. Attendance is voluntary, a matter of choice. Charter schools are bound by all antidiscrimination laws and admission is open until all seats are filled. If applications exceed seats, a lottery is used.
Some say this freedom of choice is an attack on public education, “a Republican-led battle against public education,” According to the Education Commission of the United States, the following Democrat-led states have laws permitting charter schools: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Oregon, Washington and Wisconsin, plus the District of Columbia. “Well, blow me down!” as Popeye says.
So what’s going on? What’s going on is that in April 2022 the Kentucky legislature passed House Bill 9 which permits charter schools in Kentucky. This bill requires a sponsor, called an “authorizer,” to submit an application to open and operate a charter school. According to “Charter Schools: What’s New in Kentucky?” published on the Prichard Committee’s website Feb. 23, 2023, there was some interest in this at Northern Kentucky University but at the December 2022 meeting of the NKU Board of Regents was no motion made to do so. The same article continued that no applications had been received from Jefferson County but one had been received from Madison County.
While presently there are no charter schools in Kentucky, the movement is gaining strength. Hence, the attacks. But as General Patton noted in his famous speech to the Third Army, Americans are competitive. We have public and private hospitals as well as public and private colleges and universities, all of which compete with one another. Some communities need an alternative school to compete with local public schools and when and where Republicans are leading this effort they should be congratulated, not criticized.
Charter schools exist when public schools have three interrelated defects: (1) their quality is low, (2) they are unsafe, and (3) they are not trustworthy. “The Nation’s 2022 Report Card,” published by the National Center for Educational Statistics, revealed that Kentucky’s 2022 scores were lower than those of 2019 and the same as 1998. No school is safe today, and the pandemic shutdowns allowed parents to see what their children were being taught. Need I say more?
Winfield H. Rose taught political science at Murray State University for 39 years and is now retired. He is active in the Calloway County GOP, but speaks here as an individual and not as a representative of either of these organizations. He can be reached at winfieldrose@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
