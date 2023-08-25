“Sometimes people don’t want to hear the truth because they don’t want their illusions destroyed.”
– Friedrich Nietzsche
Sometimes it is hard to tell when we are entertaining illusions. Some of us are prone to be depressed about the sad and scary happenings in today’s world. I feel overwhelmed by daily hearing more bad news: heat domes, mass shootings and on-going dispatches about the war in Ukraine!
Of course, we don’t have to dwell on the war in Ukraine or mass shootings. We can focus instead on the joy of children playing or on the flowers that bloom after a rain.
But there is a third choice, one called “tragic optimism” by cognitive scientist and psychologist Scott Barry Kaufman. A tragic optimist sees “the inevitable tragedies of human existence” while trying not to be overwhelmed by them or replace them with a false positivity.
Recently I read an article (New Yorker, 7-3-23) by science writer Elizabeth Kolbert. This piece, entitled “A Trillion Little Pieces: How Plastics are Poisoning Us,” describes how we all breathe in tiny particles of microplastics or microfibers which move from our lungs into our blood stream. We don’t yet know the full consequences of this ingestion, but it exists everywhere. Several years ago, according to Kolbert, researchers in Germany and Austria even found microplastics in a newborn baby’s first excrement. Think about what this means for the future.
Moreover, the problem with plastic poisoning is worldwide. Microplastics have been found in the Marianna Trench, 36,000 feet below sea level. And we have heard of “The Great Pacific Garbage Patch,” floating debris that covers 600,000 square miles between California and Hawaii.
When we add the effects of climate change — the fires, floods, melting ice as well as the more frequent and less predictable natural disasters — it is easy to see that the world we live in is disappearing.
Only within the last several years have we heard TV meteorologists actually use the words “climate change” to explain the causes of some of our weather disasters. It is still rare for commercial TV to schedule shows that make climate change their chief concern. Perhaps some of the law and crime shows could be replaced by dramas that put environmental problems front and center.
Given all this, what are we tragic optimists to do? International efforts to slow carbon emissions have largely failed, and each year we warm a bit more than in previous years. While we lament the fact that our grandchildren will live on a very different planet, we spend more time worrying about Donald Trump and Joe Biden than they do trying to avert a possible extinction of the human race within the next few centuries.
We cannot change human nature and suddenly become less short-sighted, less selfish and expect a sudden planet-wide human response to the dangers of climate. However, we cannot give in to pessimism, for that can make a person unable to act and that makes a grim future more likely.
Neither of these is acceptable to a tragic optimist.
Our time is in desperate need of hope, and that will only happen if some of us choose hope. One of the things that makes us feel powerless as individuals is that we forget that we are not here alone. Like it or not, we are all literally in this together.
So what might this mean? Despite the discouraging words we hear, and the size and complexity of the problems lumped together under the umbrella of what we politely call “climate change”, we each can play a part in addressing our greatest challenge as humans. But we do this if we succumb to either ignorance of what is happening or let ourselves be crippled by pessimism or withdrawal. Each of us has to choose how to respond.
Working together, we can secure a livable planet in time to save our children and grandchildren. But we must do so quickly. If we make the right choices now, others will follow.
Balancing the nature of the problem with the hope that we will make the right choices is what makes me a tragic optimist.
Ken Wolf is a Democrat and a retired Murray State University history professor. He can be reached at wolken43@gmail.com. n
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
