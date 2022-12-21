The Christmas season is more than giving gifts, spending time with loved ones, or even attending services. It is the celebration of the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ. Moreover, we must also celebrate the freedom to be able to glorify our Savior during the sacred Christmas season. As Christmases come and go with each passing year, what remains is how we choose to renew our faith and trust in the Lord as the years change.

With political debate and discussion becoming more day-to-day among family and friends, divides are becoming more apparent with our fellow man. Christmas knows no divides, for all should praise the coming of our Lord.