It is less than two weeks until election day, officially just 13 days until Republicans make history in the Commonwealth! It is especially exciting to witness the Republican Party’s momentum where only a few years ago, the Kentucky House, county judges executive, mayors and other elected officials seemed to be branded for life as Democrats. All has changed, and with President Trump heading here on Election Day eve, the energy is intensifying.
So I thought I would share some observations about our Grand Old Party’s candidates on the Nov. 5 ballot. First, Gov. Bevin will become the first Republican governor ever re-elected to office in Kentucky. That fact alone means a number of conservative issues ratified by the Kentucky House and Senate in the last several biennia can be implemented or completed. Tax reform, infrastructure development, pension funding, maintaining pro-life initiatives, developing jobs and improving education from kindergarten to graduate school, to name a few.
Another interesting fact is that lieutenent gubernatorial candidate Sen. Ralph Alvarado will become the first-ever Hispanic Constitutional officer in Kentucky. Sen. Alvarado, son of immigrants from Central and South America, is a physician and Kentucky senator serving the 28th District. He notably addressed the Republican National Convention on health care in 2016 where President Trump received his nomination.
GOP diversity continues with Daniel Cameron, who will be the first Republican attorney general in 71 years. Daniel is uniquely qualified to take on those who would place Kentucky’s constitution in peril and will defend it without bias or favor. His stance on pro-life and illegal drugs is inspiring.
Treasurer Allison Ball has already made history as the first constitutional officer to give birth while in office, and after Nov. 5, she will be the first Republican woman re-elected to statewide office. She is a tireless public servant watching over Kentucky’s checkbook, preventing fraud and abuse.
Paducah-born Michael Adams has the most extensive resume of any secretary of state candidate in state history. Michael is known throughout the country for his election law experience, where among his clients, he serves Vice President Mike Pence. Michael will clean up the Alison Lundergan Grimes mess and protect the integrity of our voter rolls.
Auditor Mike Harmon is the first Republican auditor elected since 1967 and will become the first elected to a second term. No doubt that in the last four years, Auditor Harmon has made a huge difference throughout Kentucky, saving taxpayers millions of dollars by auditing city, county and state government agencies and office holders to determine their fiscal integrity.
Not last or least, Ryan Quarles was elected as the youngest, statewide-elected official in the entire nation. His position as agriculture commissioner includes a record of innovation and serving farmers well. During his first term, newly developed hemp products are now being manufactured into flooring of all things and many markets have opened for Kentucky farm products.
Maintaining Kentucky’s future growth is vital, so conservatives need to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, for the GOP ticket and finally terminate the Democrats’ machine. Time to remove the pervasive pay to play political games so well-known in the Beshear-Stumbo days.
Be assured that Republicans are excited to have President Trump visit Kentucky once again. This time, the president comes to Rupp Arena in Lexington on election eve, Nov. 4, to underscore the importance of electing Gov. Bevin and the entire GOP Constitutional ticket.
Take heart, Republicans, voting for current leadership and adding a qualified Kentucky attorney general and secretary of state means that many important values will continue – like pro-life initiatives, resisting casino gambling and preventing fraud with our voter files. These are crystal clear choices for Kentucky voters.
Republicans have clearly accepted responsibility these past four years developing options for a better tomorrow. While there is still more to do, we now have a promising path that will improve our Commonwealth. A vote for Bevin, Alvarado, Cameron, Ball, Adams, Harmon and Quarles, the Republican Ticket, is clearly the right choice.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
