Timing of current events like Russia’s invasion (incursion) into Ukraine is interesting. As Putin prods his troops into this European nation, other border challenges loom across the world dominating news cycles of recent days.
Editors typically juxtapose stories that have some similarity. In this case, I am stitching together current news about borders around the world: America’s Mexican border; Canada’s border with the U.S.; China’s incursion into free Taiwan; Ukraine’s border by the Russian army.
While talking about sanctions on Russia this week, President Biden posed this question, “Who in the Lord’s name does Putin think give him the right to declare new so-called countries?” Oddly put, but the Wall Street Journal Editorial Board replied, “The answer is a complacent West, which has failed to impose serious costs despite more than a decade of Russian aggression.”
But wait, last week, the Biden Administration sent their secret weapon to negotiate. “Vice President Kamala Harris set off (Thursday) on a peace mission to Europe as Russia appeared to accelerate preparations for an invasion of Ukraine — undeterred by her failure to resolve the ongoing U.S.-Mexico border crisis as President Biden’s point person on illegal immigration.”
Hardly a winning strategy on foreign relations. During an interview on Newsmax, U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee member Tim Burchett (R-Tenn) weighed in on VP Harris’ assignment, saying, “I doubt (Putin’s) sitting back at the Kremlin right now shaking because Kamala Harris is over there.” Indeed, her track record doesn’t appear to have much success in the way of negotiating change.
Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) tweeted, “Biden is deploying Kamala Harris to Europe to help ease Russia-Ukraine tensions,” adding sarcastically: “Right, because she’s doing so well with our southern border…” (New York Post)
Biden still wants to broaden the open border by fighting against The Trump-era program known as Remain in Mexico. While it was designed for asylum seekers, the program was expanded to help quell the spread of Covid, keeping immigrants from entering the U.S. The Supreme Court will hear the case, but it’s clear, the Biden administration says they have authority over immigration and foreign affairs and should be allowed to terminate it without court interference.
Border issues come in all sizes. Putin, of course, crashing into Ukraine; Biden allowing non-citizens (many with dangerous backgrounds) to enter the U.S. illegally; freedom-loving truckers protesting Covid mandates slapped down at the Michigan border by Trudeau; and China’s President Xi, like his Russian counterpart, pressuring Taiwan with aggressive displays of communistic military power.
Just this Wednesday the DOJ announced it would end the “China Initiative,” a program aimed at preventing spying by the Chinese Communist Party in the U.S. The Department of Justice indicates it will take another approach, “identifying and prosecuting those engaged in trade secret theft, hacking and economic espionage” and additionally, “protecting our critical infrastructure against external threats through foreign direct investment and supply chain compromises.” What does that mean? Sounds like Chinese appeasement, another wall taken down on our borders.
And there’s this, “When Biden was vice president in 2014, Russia invaded the Crimean Peninsula and then annexed the territory from Ukraine following a disputed referendum. Putin’s government also allegedly fomented rebellion by a pair of pro-Russia breakaway states in eastern Ukraine."
Biden subsequently led the Obama administration’s Ukraine policy. In 2014, his son Hunter joined the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma, despite no relevant industry experience, and earned a reported annual salary of up to $1 million. The per-capita GDP is less than $4,000 in the poor and notoriously corrupt nation.” (New York Post)
Is America leading or are we acquiescing to the world’s dictators. No one wants war. But we need strong sanctions to prevent dictators from overrunning their neighbors. Failure to stand up against Russia and China, and even Canada, adds up to real disappointment and another blow to democracy.
U.S. polls continue to reflect a lop-sided approval of President Biden, essentially revealing the country is moving in the wrong direction and I predict further dissatisfaction for the Biden administration going forward.
So, take your pick, these leaders are endangering their neighbors and their own citizens by their decisions.
Remember what President Ronald Reagan said, “We know only too well that war comes not when the forces of freedom are strong, but when they are weak. It is then that tyrants are tempted.”
I pray our leaders will again be strong against these threats against freedom.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
