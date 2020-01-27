I was raised by three generations of women whose lives were touched by the Great Depression. While I’m not what you’d consider a hoarder, I am well-known in our family as the keeper of everything. I frequently struggle in deciding whether to toss something out or to find a nook or cranny in which to keep it.
But this year, like thousands of other people at the beginning of a new year, I made a resolution. It is time to sort through all my possessions and eliminate things that really aren’t all that important. There’s no better time than these Kentucky winter days to begin a new way of life.
When a single gal, there was plenty of closet and drawer space to keep memorabilia that I might long for in years to come. As the years escaped my notice, I inherited furniture and household items from relatives who downsized or went on to their greater reward. My possessions grew and I became a bit more skilled at organizing.
I must confess that I learned this habit of holding onto things from the best. My mother, grandmother and great-grandmother each had their own personal cornucopia. Drawers were filled with articles torn from magazines, stashed among hand-written notes and letters from loved ones. These were sandwiched between saved sections of newspapers featuring noteworthy world events such as the end of World War II and the assassination of JFK. Trunks were stashed with shorn locks of hair, baby bracelets, and handmade christening gowns. We even have long-forgotten remnants from the Tooth Fairy.
Then I married and inherited a new family, enlarging the stuff that one accumulates by living life. Over the years, I have honed my skills of discernment. I take great care not to throw anything away that my spouse or kids might find important, even if they won’t think about it for the next twenty plus years.
My first task is to sort through several shoe boxes of saved birthday cards – nearly forty years’ worth, to be exact. I’ve meticulously kept them under my desk, though I’m not sure why. Dare I throw them out without even looking through each year’s stack to see who they were from? What if I toss one that has an especially sweet personal message from my husband, my dad or one of my sons? Just the thought of going through the hundreds of cards one by one, leads me quickly in search of another task.
I know, I think to myself, I’ll tackle the boxes of dolls stored from my childhood. Probably time to sell them on e-Bay. I spend hours on the internet in search of current prices. I’m somewhere between donating them all to Goodwill and holding out for the potential of $75 for my now silent Chatty Cathy, with her homemade dress, and one remaining shoe.
My problem with this line of thinking is that I recall with guilt how many times my mother dutifully packed and moved these two gigantic boxes of dolls. Over a ten-year span, she and my dad went from career move to career move, from Kentucky to Kansas, then on to Arkansas, then back to Kentucky. In each move, she lovingly saved these rag-tag dolls for me. Her dedication came from the fact that after she married and moved away from her childhood home, her mother gave all her dolls away to cousins who came to play at their house. Mom made sure that I had my dolls to give to my daughters. Well, there are no daughters. And, it doesn’t look there will be any granddaughters anytime soon. Perhaps I should just be patient.
Giving in to patience, I decide to close the doll boxes and move on to another area.
I notice some of the things my husband and I are housing because no one else in the family has room or use for them. There are the beautiful crystal decanters, china plates, water and wine glasses, most of which are so delicate we’re afraid to touch them. Neatly displayed in the china hutch, they make brief appearances two or three times a year for holiday festivities.
Yes, we do occasionally use them. Mostly out of a sense of obligation and a nod to our upbringing. We celebrate our Christian traditions of Easter and Christmas in similar fashion of our fore-bearers. No matter that the tradition has changed considerably. Back then, I’d wear a dress and heels, and he’d be in a coat and tie. We’d come home from church and be joined by the rest of the family for these celebratory meals. Now, we go to the contemporary early service, dress in jeans and cozy sweaters, and connect with our friends as there are so few family members that live within a days drive.
Hmmm, this new year, new way of life, has only caused me to be reflective about the past. In every drawer, closet, alcove and corner I continue to find a collection of things that brings on powerful memories. No wonder old folks put up such a fight when forced to quit housekeeping and give up their homes. When downsizing, it is simply easier to walk away from it all.
How do you choose what to keep and what to give away? Yes, there are some things that have far more meaning than others. Yet, depending upon the moment, something as simple as a child’s hand-scrawled “I love you” on a rough cut, glued-together piece of construction paper may cause us to clutch it close to our hearts.
As the calendar moves the year forward, I am resolved. Bit by bit, piece by piece, I will wade through the compilation of stuff. It’s a new year; the time has come for a new way of life.
Bobbie Bryant lives in Louisville and serves as a Community Development Advisor for the Kentucky League of Cities. She is passionate about western Kentucky and is a freelance writer with four publications: Farming in the Black Patch, A Beautiful Star: the Life of Lois Etoile Brewer, Passions of the Black Patch: Cooking and Quilting in Western Kentucky and Forty Acres and a Red Belly Ford: The Smith Family of Calloway County. For more information about the author, visit http://bobbiesmithbryant.com.
