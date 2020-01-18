It’s a brave new world. We’ve all come to realize this in so many ways. As a member of Generation X, the world I grew up in is, in many ways, long gone. Most people could never imagine someone today drying their clothes on a clothesline, watching the latest movie on a VCR or Beta cassette, or calling their neighbor using only four digits on a rotary phone.
With all of that change has come many wonderful and many terrible things. One of the terrible yet not new “things” we now face is the inundation of persons suffering from substance abuse addiction in our beloved community. In my time as an attorney, representing thousands of clients accused of crimes, almost all of them struggled with addiction. When my wife and I first moved back home from the northern Kentucky area (where I attended law school), I would often tell unbelievable tales of torn homes, destroyed lives, and societal burden that I witnessed as a practicing attorney in the northern Kentucky area.
When I ran for my current position of Circuit Judge in 2015, I warned of the community we knew becoming one we didn’t recognize. I feared the plague of substance addiction would do as many trends: start in the larger cities and make its way here in our home community. When I became Circuit Judge, I slowly watched as those fears began to become reality.
Today, addiction has begun to leave a heavy footprint on everything in our area from public health and child welfare to availability of a qualified work force. This plague typically first shows itself in a tangible way in the legal system. Individuals of every background begin taking prescribed opioid medication, many times for legitimate treatment of pain, then their body becomes physically dependent on the medication. As this occurs, the person requires higher and higher dosages of the medicine until they begin to use more medication than they can legally obtain. These people then turn to other methods of obtaining enough drugs to meet their body and mind’s demand. This is where the train often derails, running right into a jail cell.
Until recent years, prosecutors and judges treated people coming through the legal system with drug-use-related charges as the law said to: as criminals to be jailed. Today, forced to face reality due to severely overpopulated county jails and prisons, more and more Kentucky prosecutors and judges have begun to incorporate substance abuse treatment into criminal sentences delivered as a result of drug-related crimes. While the justice system was never designed nor intended to address substance abuse addiction, courts have become the default location for treatment of substance abuse. Most simply will not seek treatment for addiction until they experience the slamming of a jail door behind them.
While some judges believe courts should not be involved in substance abuse treatment, most modern judges who are tired of simply creating a revolving door of drug-driven crime are taking a new approach. They have begun to educate themselves on subjects such as behavioral psychology, psychiatry, and medical treatment of substance abuse disorder (an actual diagnosis). These judges have had to figure out how to utilize the limited tools available to courts, not just to punish addicts for their behavior, but to also motivate them toward changing their behavior; something that is much easier said than done.
After years of being in the middle of Kentucky’s drug epidemic as an attorney and judge in metropolitan and rural areas of the Commonwealth, I now invite you to join me each month, here “At the Corner of Justice & Grace” as we work our way through the maze of Kentucky’s drug epidemic together; as we learn just how much justice is needed and grace required to positively impact substance abuse victims of all kinds (the abusers themselves, their children and families, and even our community as a whole.)
Join me as we study Kentucky’s history, present and future regarding courts and substance abuse. We will search for answers regarding how it is that 96% of the cases Calloway County Circuit Court handles are now drug-related. We will review how myself and other judges have worked and continue to work to combat this epidemic with limited resources, how to identify substance abuse disorder, and what it is we can do to stop the wave of loss and disaster that lies in the wake of this epidemic driven by the core principles of human behavior. I look forward to seeing you next time “At the Corner of Justice & Grace.”
Jamie Jameson is the Chief Judge for Kentucky’s 42nd Circuit Court (serving Calloway and Marshall counties). Judge Jameson serves as Purchase Region representative to the Ky. Circuit Judge’s Association and a member of that Association’s Education Committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.