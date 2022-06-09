Driving down a two-lane road, I spotted what appeared to be a rock sliding itself across the highway. It had just reached the middle of the road and was easy to avoid, but then I saw the oncoming traffic. I flipped my lights on and off to warn the drivers and save the turtle, so much so that my son had to tell me enough was enough. Having seen numerous road-killed turtles over the years, and knowing something about what those turtles were trying to do by crossing the road, I could not help but try to protect her as much as I could. Plus, I am always looking for moving, oval-shaped rocks on the road; many other drivers are not.
This time of year, there are often a lot of turtles moving across roadways, which begs the age-old question: Why does the turtle cross the road? For some, like box turtles, it is often just to get to the other side. Box turtles have a spring migration of sorts when they move from their overwintering sites into their summer haunts, and sometimes they just use a nice spring day to move around.
Box turtles are easy to identify because of their dome-shaped shell and upright posture, making them among the most obvious of the rocks crossing the road. Box turtles actually walk across the road, rather than slide. Their active movements are a result of their mistaken name, as they are actually tortoises, which live on land, and not a turtle, which spends most of its time in water.
There are a variety of other turtles — the true, freshwater species, with more flattened shells than their box-like cousins — that cross the road for an entirely different reason: they are females looking for a place to lay their eggs. As part of their life cycle, freshwater turtles like sliders, cooters, and snapping turtles all come to land to lay their eggs, much like sea turtles do, digging a nest in the soil. Freshwater turtles, however, will sometimes travel much farther on land than sea turtles to lay their clutch, in part because they are looking for the right soil and temperature to keep their eggs safe and healthy. Given human expansion, this now often requires them to cross a road. Thus, many of the turtles we avoid on the roads are pregnant females just looking for a safe nesting spot.
Sometimes good samaritan drivers will stop and help a crossing turtle to get to the other side. This can be helpful, but occasionally the female will seem to urinate on your hand when you pick her up. Having had this happen to me several times, I can assure you it is not urine, but actually water. Females collect water before leaving their home pond to look for a nest. The water helps moisten the nesting soil, providing a humid environment for the eggs and easier digging. If a female “pees” on you in this way, the best thing to do is take her back across the road toward the pond she was coming from, because they almost always will do that themselves, trying to replenish their nesting water before finding a spot and digging a nest. I have found it is often just better to warn drivers (even by stopping on the road on occasion) rather than picking the turtles up, but when I do pick them up, I do so very quickly so it doesn’t stress the water out of them.
Some people seem to find grotesque pleasure in splattering turtles, snakes, and other reptiles on the roadways, specifically aiming for them as if it is some sort of game. I’ve even watched people back up their car to hit a snake. This behavior is sad and misguided, as reptiles are amazing creatures, and deserve our respect and protection. They are important parts of our ecosystems, as they serve as both predators and prey. Additionally, many turtles live into well into their 20s or 30s while others can live over a century. A 30-year old turtle is amazing enough, but some turtles crossing the road today were alive during World War I and the Great Depression. Think about that for a moment, and imagine an elderly, pregnant turtle hobbling across the road toward a nesting site. How one cannot respect the life of such an amazing animal is beyond me.
When turtles are hit on the road, all is not lost if you act quickly and have the motivation to save the eggs. One day I found a huge snapping turtle near death on the road near my home. It is difficult to kill a snapping turtle —they are large and well armored even on their heads and necks — but it was clear the vehicle had clipped the turtle’s head and there was no way to save it. Instead, I put it out of its misery and dissected the eggs out of the body.
I happened to have a student at that time that had reared turtle eggs from roadkills, and she gave me detailed instructions on what to do (which are also available on the internet). Basically I created moistened nests for the eggs — almost 40 of them — with a mix of soil and vermiculite in covered, 5-gallon buckets. Almost three months after I set them up I started to check on the nests, and the hatchlings had begun to emerge, poking tiny heads out of their leathery egg shells. With a few days they had all emerged, and I put them in a cooler with water, letting my young children (at the time) enjoy the miracle of life. It was a fantastic experience, as was the moment that we released the hatchlings into the backwaters of a nearby lake. I know many of those tiny turtles ended up in the stomachs of largemouth bass, gar, snakes, herons, and probably even other turtles. But I’d like to think that at least a few are currently swimming around the lake, and maybe even crossing the nearby road to lay their own eggs by now. We certainly gave that unfortunate female’s young a much better chance at survival than if the vultures had feasted on her roadside carcass, and my whole family learned a lot about turtle biology.
The next time you see a turtle on the road, hit the brakes and let them pass. You will not only be helping that individual but also the future of the species, as your turtle may be carrying a dozen or more eggs with her. After a momentary break, you can continue your trip knowing you did your part to help a turtle mom, perhaps born in the last century, make it to her nesting site. How cool is that?
