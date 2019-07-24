Last week, there was a Trump rally in North Carolina where the President of the United States called out four congresswomen of color, leading to crowd chants of “Send her back,” referring to Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Somalian refugee. On Twitter, he had previously declared that all four congresswomen of color should “go back to the totally broken and crime infested places from which you came.” In Trumpville, they are not welcome!
Whether or not you think these words are racist, we are all Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. My ancestors saw “Irish Need Not Apply” in the streets of New York City in 1846.
Our unofficial national motto has been “E Pluribus Unum,” or “Out of many, one.” It is found on the president’s seal.
Donald Trump has reverse engineered our motto: Out of One, Many! Bigotry and racism!
According to a Quinnipiac poll, the most likely predictor of overt racism is supporting President Trump. 12% of strong supporters have a favorable opinion of Neo-Nazis, 19% have a favorable view of white nationalists, 22% say white supremacists are “very fine people,” and 45% say whites face more discrimination than people of color.
In 2012, Tim Wise’s book, “Dear White America,” shows a glimpse into the mindset of the Trump supporter. Even though Donald Trump had not been elected yet, bigotry and racism in America lurks all around.
In 2010, the mostly white Republican Tea Party movement spread like “wildfire” across the South and Heartland. It has been described as a backlash to the election of our first black president. They brought with them the following grievances:
1) How could a black man be elected president and Commander in Chief of the United States of America? He is not a naturalized citizen – Birtherism.
2) It will take more than “rugged individualism” to pull white America out of our minority caused and globalist economic downturn;
3) The transformation of cultural icons has gone to people of color in TV, movies, music, clothing, food we eat and religions.
4) White America becomes a minority by 2050, a Latina immigrant in Arizona, a Hmong farmer in Wisconsin, and an Arab Muslim in Michigan.
These transformations create white anxiety. So, as the social, cultural, political, and economic distance between whites and people of color shrinks, there is shock to the white sense of right and good.
According to the Republican Tea Party movement, they will “take our country back” by going back to a time with “lower taxes and smaller government: When people were self-sufficient and took personal responsibility for their lives.” When pressed for a date, the consensus is – 1957. Nonsense! The highest marginal tax rate was 91% then. Could there be something else that made 1957 a great year? The white dominated hierarchy?
Recently, David Duke, former grand wizard of the KKK, said “We are going to fulfill the promises of Donald Trump. That’s what we believed in, that’s what we voted for. Because he said he’s going to take our country back.” The KKK is a textbook on naked racism!
Those that hide their racism use cognitive dissonance, which occurs when conflict emerges between what people WANT to believe and the REALITY that threatens those beliefs. So, the mind will alter beliefs to fit the perceived reality.
Most Trump supporters do NOT consider themselves racist. Their cognitive dissonance can be summarized by an Aristotelian syllogism: 1) I do not support racists. 2) I support President Trump. 3) Therefore, President Trump can NOT be a racist!
Trump supporters must use mental gymnastics to explain away the ugliness, to justify their continued support for this backward looking “racist”, and to maintain positive views of themselves.
Brit Hume, Fox News, said, “Trump’s remarks were nativist, xenophobic and politically stupid, but not racist.”
Republican U.S. Rep. Jamie Comer of Kentucky’s 1st District said, “the comments were divisive and politically incorrect, but not racist.”
Cowardly Kentuckians McConnell, Paul, Bevin said “absolutely not racist.” Really? McConnell called disparaging remarks aimed at his wife, Elaine Chao an immigrant from China, RACIST.
The only Republican black U.S. senator, Tim Scott of South Carolina, has even let Trump off the hook by saying, “racially offensive language” instead of blatantly racist language.
George Bernard Shaw perhaps said it best: “Hatred is the coward’s revenge for being intimidated.”
Marshall Ward is a Murray resident who is a member of the Democratic Party. He may be reached at josephmarshallward@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.