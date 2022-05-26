When it comes to competitions at Murray State, most people first think about basketball, and rightfully so. But what many don’t know is that we have several academic teams that are regionally and nationally competitive, and one of them rests in our Biology program.
Our Wildlife and Conservation Biology (WCB) students compete each spring in the Southeastern Wildlife Conclave, which is a competition of up to two-dozen colleges and universities throughout the southeast, including numerous SEC and ACC powerhouses. This year, we sent 21 WCB students and two faculty advisors to the Conclave in Clyde, NC, hosted by Haywood Community College and Western Carolina University. The results have just been released, and Murray State held their own against significant competition, finishing 6th overall out of 17 teams. Murray finished above Clemson, Auburn, Mississippi State, and the University of florida, showing the quality of students that our program can produce.
The Conclave pits teams against each other in intellectual, physical, and artistic competitions that are all centered on wildlife. There is an ultra-competitive Quiz Bowl, which is much like a wildlife game show; a mentally and physically demanding Team Competition, where teams have to run between sites and then complete tasks, identify animals, plants, or equipment, or do complex wildlife-related math problems in a short period of time; individual and small-group competitions ranging from trap setting, orienteering, and telemetry to kayaking, trap shooting, fly fishing, and, of course, a strenuous obstacle course; and a variety of art competitions including drawing, free-form, photography, and poetry. There is even a game calling competition. On the second day, the afternoon is filled with amazing field trips to see unique wildlife, learn new techniques, or better understand local conservation and management strategies. It is two intensive days of mental and physical tests, and a lot of fun for the students and their advisors.
Dr. Stephen White, the now-retired wildlife biology professor that started Murray State’s wildlife program and began taking students to Conclave decades ago, once told me that Conclave was the only evaluation we really needed for our program. That is, it tests our students so well, in so many things, that it allows us to understand exactly what our students know, and what they don’t know. Trips to Conclave have helped Dr. White, and the current head of the WCB program, Dr. Andrea Darracq, make curriculum changes to continually improve the educational opportunities we are providing to our students, and in the end creating much better prepared wildlife and conservation biologists for a changing planet. These improvements have worked, as the Murray State wildlife program is highly regarded, particularly when it comes to Quiz Bowl.
The Quiz Bowl is the most academic pursuit at Conclave, and is a double-elimination tournament. In the past, teams would not want to face Murray State in the first round because of our reputation. However, we have missed two years of competition due to COVID, and thus few students had any actual knowledge of the teams that are tough to beat (the advisors still did!). Murray State beat Abraham-Baldwin Agricultural College in the first round, and followed that by defeating EKU in the battle of Kentucky. However, we then lost consecutive matches to UT-Martin and Virginia Tech, both of which ended up 3rd and 2nd, respectively, behind the champion University of Georgia, which was undefeated throughout the Quiz Bowl. Murray State ended up 5th in Quiz Bowl, just behind NC State, a respectable finish among a deep field. This year’s Quiz Bowl team was made up of Emma fehlker-Campbell (captain), Chris Hall, Megan Zerger, and Leigha Bartlett.
Murray State also placed 5th in the Team Competition, including finishing 1st on traps, 3rd in herpetology, 3rd in skull identification, and 4th in three other categories. In individual competitions, an exquisite drawing of a copperhead by Emma fehlker-Campbell earned 1st place in drawing, Jessica Levan’s unique deer head constructed out of twigs placed 2nd in free-form art, and Ashley Hammer’s amazing eye for nature produced a 3rd place finish in field photography. Murray State also placed 4th in trap setting, 5th in kayaking and 5th in shotgun, again all out of 17 teams. We even did well in game calling, finishing 2nd in deer, 4th in miscellaneous, and 5th in waterfowl.
When you think about Murray State and competition, I hope you continue to think about our great basketball team. But I also hope that you will think about our Racers in the wildlife program, as they are similarly giving it their all each spring, not only to beat Georgia and other schools, but also to become better wildlife biologists.
