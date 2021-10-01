“What you leave behind is not what is engraved in stone monuments, but what is woven into the lives of others.” - Pericles
“I have a bad feeling about this,” I thought to myself.
I was beginning to rethink my decision to walk along the banks of the Ninilchik River before visiting a historic Russian Orthodox Church that sits on top of a bluff high above the Cook Inlet. The walk down from the top of the bluff was a short, uneventful trip. This was just supposed to be a short stroll to break up my drive, but it seemed that it was about to become much more.
It was a beautiful August morning and the smoke from the Swan Lake Fire that had inundated the town of Kenai off and on for weeks was nowhere to be seen. That was the first time in a week that I had the opportunity to be outside without a thick cloud of smoke hanging in the air around me. I wanted to soak up the brilliant Alaskan summer sun and get a closer look at the salmon swimming up the Ninilchik River.
My heart skipped a beat as I made my way out of the thick brush and toward the bank of the Ninilchik River. A huge Kenai brown bear was strolling along the bank of the small river on the opposite side of me. I was in awe and watched the great brown bear in silence for a while before the realization of how quickly the bear could get across the shallow water of the river hit me. The bear could be on top of me in a matter of seconds.
At that moment, a moose meandered into an opening on my side of the stream. Moose rarely make me nervous, but this particular moose caused my heart to race because I happened to be positioned in between the brown bear and the moose. My little stroll down by the riverside suddenly felt like a really bad idea.
I slowly eased back as the brown bear turned to look over its shoulder back at the moose. The bear did not appear interested in the moose at all and continued on its way without breaking stride. The magnificent creature soon disappeared around a bend in the Ninilchik River.
Adrenaline was coursing through my body and my senses were now on high alert. My eyes darted back and forth scanning my surroundings in search of another brown bear coming down to the river. I quickly came down from the adrenaline rush when I realized that the bear was gone and the moose had moseyed down the river away from me.
Just as I was about to turn away, I noticed an older man standing in the river downstream. He waved and continued fishing as if he didn’t have a care in the world. I laughed at the absurdity of the scene and began my walk back up the hillside toward the top of the bluff to take some pictures of the old church.
One of my favorite things to do when I am on a road trip is to stop at the unique places I find along the way. Whether in Alaska, Kentucky, or somewhere in between, there are all sorts of interesting places most people never think about visiting. Some of the best places I have visited in Alaska are places that are not listed by any cruise ship or tour companies.
The trip down the Sterling Highway to Homer, Alaska is filled with stunning views of the Kenai Mountain Range, lakes, and rivers on one side of the road. The Cook Inlet, Mount Redoubt and Mount Iliamna of the Aleutian Mountain Range are just outside your window on the other side of the highway. The fact that Redoubt and Iliamna are active volcanoes adds to the excitement of the journey. The drive to Homer is considered one of the most beautiful drives in a state full of beautiful drives.
Many scenic pullouts designed for travelers to stop for photo opportunities dot this stretch of the Sterling Highway. Most people drive by the many small towns and villages along the highway because they are focused on the destination and not the journey. One of my favorites places to visit on the drive to Homer is the ancient Russian village of Ninilchik and the Transfiguration of Our Lord Church.
The Transfiguration of Our Lord Church is a small chapel set back off of the Sterling Highway overlooking the old Russian settlement of Ninilchik. The church sits on a bluff high above the Cook Inlet and the quaint village. The magnificent views of the mountains and volcanoes across the waters of the Cook Inlet and the village below, are worth taking the time to stop. A remarkable example of an old Russian Orthodox Church, coupled with the surrounding scenery, makes this a can’t miss stop.
The church was first established around 1846, at the same time as the Russian village of Ninilchik. The current chapel was built in 1901 and was designed by Alexi Oskolkoff. It is a small building (approximately 50’ X 20’) that is in the shape of a crucifix. The church grounds hold a rectory and a cemetery with the iconic Russian Orthodox Cross dotting the landscape. Brightly colored wildflowers in the summer months and the brilliance of new-fallen snow in the winter make simply sitting on one of the benches around the chapel a beautiful way to relax.
I approached the front of the sanctuary to take some pictures of one of the last visible artifacts of Ninilchik’s Russian origins when I noticed the door to the chapel was open. An old, bearded man in a long, dusty black robe was sweeping the floor just inside the entrance of the church. There was a wooden crucifix hanging from his neck and he had the weathered appearance of a man from a bygone era.
I took my first picture and he called out to me. He explained through a thick accent that he would be finished with his task soon and get out of my way. His accent and an almost ancient presence took me aback. I introduced myself and found out that he was Hieromonk loasaph, the priest for the parish.
Hieromonk Ioasaph spoke with me for several minutes and invited me inside the chapel. I had stopped at the venerable church to admire the view several times over the years, but this was the first time I had ever been inside the building. I had never even seen another person on the grounds of the parish.
Entering the chapel was like stepping back in time. I could almost feel the souls from the village that came here to worship more than a century ago. The intimacy of the room must have fostered a strong sense of community. It was breathtaking to see the ancient tapestries and icons on display in the sanctuary.
Hieromonk Ioasaph explained the history of the church and told me that the Orthodox Church in America maintains 95 churches throughout Alaska. These are mostly tiny chapels that serve a very small, but devoted population. The small size of the parish, coupled with the harsh realities of life in Alaska, must give the members of the church a close relationship with the clergy that serve them.
I was struck by the depth of his sincerity as Hieromonk Ioasaph spoke. We talked about several subjects including his travels, the church, my family, and the latest model of the iPhone. As I left Ninilchik that day, I thought about the ancient woven tapestries of the shrine and what Hieromonk Ioasaph must have woven into the lives of so many others. I marveled at the impact he had made on a simple passing visitor and I vowed to make an effort to weave my own tapestry in this world.
