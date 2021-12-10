The piercing call of dozens of American bald eagles shattered the early morning quiet of an Alaskan winter morning. The unmistakable swishing sound of my skis gliding across freshly groomed ski trails was the only noise to be heard throughout the forest before the convocation of American bald eagles announced my presence to the world. The sun had not yet risen above the Kenai Mountains but I was out on the Tsalteshi Ski Trails near Soldotna, Alaska enjoying an early morning adventure of Nordic skiing.
There is something freeing and exhilarating about being out on a pair of skis. I found this to be especially true in the silence of the moments just before the break of dawn. Of course, the light of day does not really arrive on the Kenai Peninsula until around 11 o’clock in the morning in the first week of December so it’s not like I was cruising around the back country at a very early hour.
You rarely come across another skier in the darkness of the Alaskan morning. You are alone with your thoughts as you make your way through the forest of snow-covered black spruce that surround the trails. The rhythmic, mesmerizing melody of your skis seems to become a part of the world around you as you meld with nature.
Tsalteshi Ski Trails has 27 total trails that connect and cross each other as they combine to create 25 kilometers of continuous trails. Seven of the trails near the entrance are lighted in the winter so that skiers and snowshoers can take advantage of all that Tsalteshi has to offer during the long, dark days of the Alaskan winter. Volunteers from the Tsalteshi Trails Association maintain the trails throughout the year including grooming the course for cross country skiing in the winter.
I had skied away from the dim lighting of the trails near the entrance hill and made my way around Wolf back to the vaunted Bear and Wolverine trails. My son, Luke, had shared horror stories of his workouts on the hills of Bear with the Kenai Nordic Ski Team and his Kenai Central High School cross country team so I wanted to check it out for myself.
At Tsalteshi Ski Trails the wildlife that Alaska is famous for can be found over any hill or around any bend in the trails. Vigilance is important while out because you often come across moose and bears are assuredly lurking around somewhere.
Exhaustion overcame me after powering my skis through the snow while climbing up a steep hill. I was thrilled to let go and glide down the other side of the hill after reaching the summit. In the darkness of the morning, I could barely make out the moose that stepped out of a thick stand of trees and onto the trail in front of me. The sudden appearance startled me. I lost my balance and wiped out as I tried to stop just before I reached the bottom of the slope. The moose continued across Bear and disappeared into the thick black spruce on the other side of the trail without giving me a second thought.
The fall made me think about the fact that I definitely needed to brush up on my Nordic skiing techniques and reminded me that I had to head back to the entrance of the trails. Luke, his Kenai Nordic Ski Team, and their coaches were holding a clinic that morning at Tsalteshi to help local skiers improve their skills. The first session was set to begin just before sunrise.
The first annual Black Stone Axe Ridge Warm-Up Rally at the Tsalteshi Ski Trails was to be the first Nordic skiing event of its kind in the entire area. Local skiers were going to have an opportunity to learn all about cross country skiing from the Kenai Nordic Ski Team and their coaches. Participants in the clinic were also going to have the opportunity to participate in an actual race on the expertly groomed trails of Tsalteshi.
The Kenai Nordic Ski Team booster club organized and hosted the event in conjunction with the Tsalteshi Trails Association. Volunteers helped set up the course, register attendees, and man all of the posts that a race requires. They even had hot chocolate, coffee, chili and baked potatoes available for all of the participants.
Each member of the Kenai Nordic Ski Team put their years of experience to use in order to help community members brush up on Nordic ski techniques. The participants were divided into several groups based on skill level and age. The people who attended the clinic had never even been on skis before that morning.
The coaches, skiers and adult volunteers from the town of Kenai taught the fundamentals of Nordic skiing in the morning and the community race was held during the afternoon session. Members of the ski team skied alongside the people they gave lessons to earlier in the day. The Kenai Nordic Ski Team members used the opportunity to help the clinic attendees with tips and encouragement during the race.
Everyone in attendance appreciated the chance to get out on the aptly groomed Tsalteshi Ski Trails and learn more about the sport from experts. Participants ranged in age from four to 74 years old and all of them had a blast on their skis while gleaning knowledge from people with a wealth of experience.
Instruction was not only provided by skiers and coaches from the Kenai Nordic Ski Team but also by some adult volunteers with decades of skiing experience. These volunteers even included a member of the United States Olympic Team.
Kelli and Todd Boonstra are the parents of one of the ski team members. Todd competed as a cross country skier on the United States Ski Team. Boonstra competed in the Olympics in 1984, 1988 and 1994. Luke took full advantage of being on his skis beside an Olympian all morning.
Luke later told me that he probably learned more about ski techniques than any of the people who were there for the clinic. He excitedly told me that he was ready to put his new-found knowledge into action as he planned to use the new techniques he learned that afternoon during the community race and then the five-kilometer time trial for the Kenai, Soldotna and Homer high school ski teams.
Luke had the best race yet of his Nordic skiing career during the time trial that afternoon. The time trial took place on the hilly Wolf Trail and the new techniques he learned that morning made it much easier to attack the climbs. I immediately noticed the change as Luke propelled himself up the hills much faster during the race than ever before. He was thrilled to finish ahead of skiers he had never even been close to beating in past races.
It seems like every small town in Alaska has an extensive trail system for their residents. Trails dedicated for hiking, biking, and running in the summer are groomed for skiing in the winter. Despite the frigid darkness most Alaskans spend a lot of time in the great outdoors enjoying the wonders of nature.
I paused for a few moments at the top of the exit hill before leaving the trails that afternoon. The cold winds coming off of the Cook Inlet whipped around making the single-digit temperature feel even colder.
I looked down and watched as Luke and the rest of the ski team were laughing and having a great time. The sun had set and darkness was once again enveloping the Tsalteshi Ski Trails. These skiers had been outside in the freezing arctic conditions all day but their spirit did not seem hindered by the icy temperature at all.
I laughed as a snowball fight broke out below and turned back to ski one more loop around a trail. The worries of the world had been forgotten and a pair of skis had transported us all to freedom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.