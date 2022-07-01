A mysterious mist fell through the still air of the forest. The light of day was blocked from entering the woods and I strained to see past the tree in front of me. I cautiously picked my way through the thick stand of trees.
I thought I spotted something moving through the undergrowth ahead, but maybe my eyes were playing tricks on me. Then the sound of leaves rustling seized my attention. Something moved quickly through the brush and bumped into my lower leg before darting around me and rushing off in the opposite direction.
What could it have been? Perhaps more importantly what caused it to flee in such a hasty retreat? Lacking the ability to see what lay ahead, I nervously raced through the possibilities in my mind.
Just as I was beginning to calm down and renew my trek through the dense trees, a piercing shriek startled me. I suddenly spun around 180 degrees expecting to be face-to-face with a giant hawk. The call sounded as though it came from mere inches behind me, but there was nothing to be found.
I held my breath and paused to look around. There was an unusual sense of stillness in the air. The only noise to be heard in the aftermath of the shriek was the pounding of my heart as it leaped out of my chest.
Shadows began to creep in and take over the forest. I knew that I had to find my way to Lake Nevin before the setting sun left me in total darkness. The thick mist was beginning to dissipate so I picked up my pace.
Tree branches moaned and croaked under a sudden, stiff breeze. The gusty wind cleared away the last of the fog and I could see the lingering light of day peeking through the woods. I was almost out!
Minutes later I broke through the edge of the forest and into the open. The sky had cleared and the winds had died down. Relief washed over me and I knew that my hike was going to be much easier from this point forward.
I cheerfully marched down the trail until I came to a small lake. The water was still and inviting as it reflected the sky and trees around it. I began to make my way down to the shoreline when I froze in my tracks.
I rubbed my eyes in disbelief and slowly crouched down behind a rock. The Bernheim Forest had certainly seemed like a mystical place during my hike, but I could not believe what I was seeing across the lake.
Sitting on the edge of the water was a 20-foot-tall giant. In spite of his size, it was apparent that I was looking at a young boy. I watched in amazement as a giant named Nis stared at his reflection in one of the Olmsted Ponds.
I snuck around the far end of the Olmsted Ponds to avoid disturbing Nis. The trek was going to make my journey even longer, but I thought it the most prudent course of action. One of the most important things I have learned in my travels is that is not wise to startle an unsuspecting giant.
I walked through a small wooded area and out into the open prairie. Butterflies and small songbirds fluttered in and out of the tall prairie grasses. A small stand of trees was the last known obstacle between my position and Lake Nevin.
As I entered the group of shade trees and conifers, I stumbled upon another giant. She was obviously pregnant and laying on the ground propped up against a redwood tree. It appeared that she was asleep so I attempted to sneak by her and continue to Lake Nevin.
I had almost made it past the 25-foot-long sleeping giant when a crow squawked and roused her from her slumber. She introduced herself as Mama Loumari and convinced me that I had nothing to fear from the Forest Giants in a Giant Forest at Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest. Mama Loumari told me about her children, Little Nis (whom I had already seen) and Little Elina. She told me that Little Elina was playing near the shore of Lake Nevin and encouraged me to pay a visit to her before I left Bernheim.
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest is a living legacy of Isaac W. Bernheim. Bernheim immigrated from Germany with four dollars to his name in 1867. He struggled to make a living for years before moving to Kentucky and finding success with his Bernheim Brothers Distilling Company.
Bernheim was grateful for the success and wealth that the people of Kentucky allowed him to achieve. He became a philanthropist and his love of art led him to donate sculptures including the statues of Henry Clay and Ephraim McDowell which represent Kentucky in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C. to this day.
Bernheim bought and endowed the land that would become the more than 16,000-acre Bernheim Forest we enjoy today in 1929. He wanted to provide the people of his beloved Kentucky a place to restore the bond between people and nature. Bernheim’s vision included the combination of an arboretum and naturally forested areas infused with sculptures and unique places for people to commune with nature.
The diverse trees and plants are not the only things that make Bernheim Forest remarkable. Wildlife abounds in Kentucky’s largest protected natural area. Bernheim has more than 25 miles of preserved land, 91 miles of streams, and 73 different bodies of water that provide a protective habitat for more than three million trees and 1,200 species of wildlife. This amazing diversity makes Bernheim a major destination for researchers and tourists from around the United States and the world.
Bernheim Forest is a member-supported, privately owned nonprofit organization. Bernheim hosts numerous events, educational programs, an artist-in-residence program, as well as sculptures that can be found among the flora and fauna. Membership at Bernheim allows free entry to approximately 240 other participating gardens, arboreta, and conservatories across the nation as part of the American Horticultural Society reciprocal admissions program.
The Forest Giants in a Giant Forest were sculpted by Thomas Dambo of Denmark. The three giants of Bernheim Forest are part of a larger group of giants that are constructed entirely of recycled materials. Dambo’s giants can be found on several different continents in locations around the world including places like Miami, China, South Korea, Denmark, Germany, Belgium, and Puerto Rico among others.
I was thinking about the impact of Dambo’s carefully constructed fairy tale world of giants as I made my way around Lake Nevin to visit Little Elina. When I finally met the third giant of Bernheim Forest, a small child was staring up at her in wonder. I did not want to infringe upon the joy of that young boy, so I quietly took a few pictures and turned to soak in the sunset.
I watched the sun dip below the horizon. It was as if the sky and Lake Nevin were ceremonially set ablaze. I thought about the gifts that Isaac W. Bernheim and Thomas Dambo have bestowed upon us all, but especially upon me and that young child still marveling at Little Elina.
I was certain that we had both found the same joy in nature...we were lost enough to find all the beautiful.
