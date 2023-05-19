“You have to take risks. We will only understand the miracle of life fully when we allow the unexpected to happen.” - Paulo Coelho

The sun began to slowly rise over the rugged Alaskan wilderness while I stood on the shore of a small lake. Darkness gave way to an almost otherworldly orange glow that permeated the whispy clouds hovering just above the surface of the frigid water. Across from me, a large animal was obscured by the morning fog as it moved along the edge of the forest. I desperately wanted to get a better view of the creature but I was afraid to take the necessary risks to get a better look. 