“You have to take risks. We will only understand the miracle of life fully when we allow the unexpected to happen.” - Paulo Coelho
The sun began to slowly rise over the rugged Alaskan wilderness while I stood on the shore of a small lake. Darkness gave way to an almost otherworldly orange glow that permeated the whispy clouds hovering just above the surface of the frigid water. Across from me, a large animal was obscured by the morning fog as it moved along the edge of the forest. I desperately wanted to get a better view of the creature but I was afraid to take the necessary risks to get a better look.
I gazed at the glorious scene before me and thought about the carefully planned day I had mapped out. The path of my hiking trip through the Kenai Mountain Range on the Kenai Peninsula had been decided for days. Unexpected problems and a deviation from my planned route were the last things I wanted to deal with that day.
After a scenic drive, I arrived at the trailhead with my trusty hiking and camera gear strapped securely to my back. The beginning of the trail snaked its way through a field back to the foot of the mountains as expected. Thick brush made the trek more difficult than expected, but I was undaunted in my desire to stay on the pre-determined path.
A frosty chill made breathing in the early morning air somewhat difficult at first, but I relished the crispness of it as I pushed forward. The mountains grew closer by the minute but I barely noticed because my focus was on scanning the bushes and tall grasses for any signs of a bear. I paused for a moment to check my progress when movement at the edge of a stand of evergreens drew my attention.
My mind abruptly turned from my carefully mapped-out itinerary to the trees on my right. There was something quite large causing a stir among the branches, but my vision was completely blocked by the high grass. A chill ran up my spine and I placed my left hand on the can of bear spray I had stuck in a mesh pouch on the side of my backpack.
Slowly, I pulled the bear spray out and held it at my side while trying to peer through the vegetation. Without even realizing it, I began talking to myself in an effort to alert the bear to my presence. The branches of the trees continued to rustle about and the beast began to move toward my position.
A low quavering moan followed by a series of grunts let me know that the still-hidden animal was definitely a moose and likely a cow. I decided to move off the path so I could have a better vantage point as the moose stepped out of the woods. She moved away from the trail and I followed her around the group of trees until I spotted a tuft of rough brown fur emerging from the woods.
Two giant coal-black eyes peered cautiously around as a stunning female moose stepped out into the open. Just behind her appeared a light brown calf that was barely as tall as the grass. The momma and the baby seemed to be as interested in me as I was in them.
Having the opportunity to watch the mother and child enjoy their morning meal was a delight. I followed and took pictures of the duo for what seemed like hours before realizing that I had ventured off my planned course. Far from the beaten path, I decided to cut through the woods to get back on the trail.
The morning passed quickly while I trekked deeper and deeper into the backcountry of Alaska. With each step, the terrain grew more treacherous. It did not even dawn on me that I had begun my gradual ascent until I stepped out of the thick growth of trees.
I looked up to see an American bald eagle soaring through the bright blue sky. A few white clouds provided some contrast as the eagle flew across the mountain peaks. The scene captured my attention so fully that I momentarily forgot what I was doing and stumbled over the rugged terrain.
Once I regained my footing, I sat down on a boulder and took a swig of water. Sharp peaks rose above me. Snow filled several crevices and their jagged edges seemed ready to slice into the bright blue sky while I scanned the cliff sides for wildlife.
From my vantage point, it was easy to spot the nearby trail. I set out to rejoin my planned path and scrambled across the rocks. As I made my back to the trail over the rough terrain, I began to think about how much the unexpected detour had given me when something caught my eye.
A delicate dash of pink and yellow popped out at me from a green background. I moved closer to examine the beautiful little flower. To my complete surprise, I happened upon a small patch of columbine flowers.
The western columbine is found in Alaska but I had never seen one growing in the wilds of The Last Frontier. The delightful little flower grows from Alaska to Baja, California, and eastward to Montana and Wyoming. While the western columbine is not very common in Alaska because of its propensity for warmer climates, the flower can be found in the right conditions.
The eastern columbine, otherwise known as Canadian columbine, is quite common in Kentucky. I spent most of my life in the Bluegrass State and the columbine was always one of my favorite wildflowers because of its unique shape and palette of colors. More than 70 varieties of columbine come in various shades of blue, pink, purple, red, white, and yellow.
Many Native American cultures associate the columbine with resilience and strength. This association largely comes from the story of how the columbine flower was born. It is said that the blossom was formed by the tears of a young woman who wept for her lost lover. Despite her grief, the woman continued to care for the plant and watched as it grew strong and resilient, just like she was. In this way, the columbine flower has become a symbol of overcoming adversity and finding strength even in difficult times.
The theme of overcoming adversity is also seen in the medicinal use of columbine by Native Americans. For example, the Navajo tribe used it as a remedy for heart pain, while the Zuni used it to treat earaches and headaches. The Cherokee used the beautiful flowers to treat toothaches and sore throats while the Cheyenne even used it to ease childbirth.
Other people around the world continue to use columbine for multiple purposes. In Traditional Chinese Medicine, the columbine flower is used to treat coughs, asthma, and other respiratory issues. People make tea from the flowers to treat constipation while others use combine to treat everything from gallbladder disorder to scurvy and skin rashes.
There are potential risks and side effects associated with using columbine as a medicinal plant. Some of these include nausea, vomiting, and skin irritation. Additionally, the plant contains toxic compounds that can be harmful if ingested in large quantities. To prevent these risks, it’s important to only use the plant under the guidance of a qualified healthcare provider and to follow dosage instructions carefully.
Peering down at the small patch of exquisitely formed blossomsm, I thought about how the plant got its name. It is derived from colimbinus which is the Latin word for dove. The moniker was given because the shape of the flowers resembles birds in flight.
I knelt amidst the blooms and simply sat in silence, basking in the beauty of the western columbine before continuing my journey back to the trail. My moose friends from earlier in the day soon appeared before me and we locked eyes. I felt an indescribable sense of joy and satisfaction as I soaked in the scene before me.
It struck me that the magical moment I was enjoying would not have happened if I did not take the risk of veering off the beaten path. I had been touched by the beauty of the western columbine and the miracle of life in the Alaskan wilderness only because I was willing to allow the unexpected to happen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.