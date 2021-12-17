The bright blue sky, brilliant sun, and blooms of spring made the setting seem idyllic. A warmth came over me that was something more than the glow of the morning sun as I stopped for a moment. I was on my way to spend the day exploring one of Kentucky’s famous state parks but serendipitously found so much more.
My imagination ran wild as I strolled along the banks of the small river. The songs of several different species of birds emanated from the forest around me. A distinct call that I had never heard before caused me to stop in my tracks and search the branches overhead.
As I stood there scanning the trees for the elusive songbird, I marveled at how lucky I was to find myself in that exact place at that precise moment. A missed turn on my way to explore Pennyrile State Park had led me through the tiny town and into this small park. I did not even know this park existed a few minutes before and I was quickly falling in love with it.
The pronounced song of the bird I was searching for led me down the river and across the pedestrian bridge. The wooden bridge was supported by stone abutments on each end that looked as if they could have been there for centuries. I paused momentarily in the middle of the bridge and spotted a flash of red on a branch sticking out over the flowing water.
The bird quickly flew away before I could get a good enough look to identify the species. My eyes followed the path as it moved into an open area before heading back up the river into the woods. As someone who was relatively new to birding, I was excited about seeing a breed that I had never viewed.
That skittish bird led me back up the river and through the park. It finally paused long enough for me to get a good look at it by a small waterfall. A rose-colored patch on a white chest stood out in contrast to its black head and wings. There was no time to get a quality picture but I was gazing at my first rose-breasted grosbeak.
The rose-breasted grosbeak fluttered away into the forest. I ended my pursuit and soaked in the scenery of Riverside Park. The park features a wooden baseball stadium that was originally built on that same spot in 1914. Riverside Park is aptly named as it stands alongside the Tradewater River in Dawson Springs.
I took my time at Riverside Park that morning. There are signs throughout the area that tell the story of the baseball field and the town itself. I read and re-read each of them as my mind drifted back to a time that had long ago faded into the annals of history.
The old ballfield was originally built as the spring training home of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Honus Wagner was the Hall of Fame star of the Pirates and had his own brigade of youngsters in Dawson Springs called “Honus Wagners’ Young Recruits”. Wagner and the Pirates hosted other all-time greats like Babe Ruth, Shoeless Joe Jackson, and Ty Cobb at the wooden stadium by the Old Mill Dam.
I watched as a young couple fished from a rocky outcropping that stuck out into the Tradewater River. They were fishing just below the Old Mill Dam.
The two residents of Dawson Springs were fishing on the same spot that the great Honus Wagner, and his friends, could be found casting a line in the water more than a century before. I asked them about the quality of fishing at their spot. The man proudly declared that he had caught several huge largemouth bass from the very rock he was perched on that day. I listened to his tale intently while the woman stood behind him silently with a huge grin on her face. She then held her hands out about four inches apart.
When she started laughing out loud I burst out as well. I congratulated him and wished them both well as I moved on to explore the park and learn more about the town.
The story of the place fascinated me. I had driven past the exit that leads to off of the interstate to Dawson Springs hundreds of times but had never even given the town a second thought until that morning.
Dawson Springs was originally known as Tradewater Bend. The town was founded as Dawson in 1874. It was nothing more than a small settlement along the banks of the Tradewater River until 1881 when W.I. Hamby discovered the first mineral spring.
The town began to grow as visitors flocked to the Hamby Hotel. In 1893 Hamby struck a huge outlet for the mineral water when he completed the famous Hamby’s Salts, Iron, and Lithia Well. Word got out about the miraculous powers of the waters of Dawson Springs. Hotels, spas, and mineral baths began to spring up in the area as many famous physicians told tales of the remarkable healing powers of the water.
Dawson became Dawson Springs in 1898 to help capitalize on the famed mineral water. At the dawn of the twentieth century, Dawson Springs was in its golden age. Approximately 50 hotels opened in town to handle the influx of tourists and celebrities coming to “take of the waters”.
The spectacular New Century Hotel was one of the finest hotels in the nation and offered 150 rooms. The hotel featured a spa, restaurant, barbershop, and other stores all under one roof. Visitors came by car, wagon, and the Illinois Central Railroad. Several of the hotels were built right beside the tracks so travelers could depart the train at the front door of the hotel.
The population of Dawson Springs had more than tripled by 1915. The once sleepy town had become a bustling center of activity. Excursions for tourists included cruising on the Tradewater River in large canopied boats that were steered by an oarsman at the rear of the boat. The area around the waterfall at the Old Mill Dam provided a picturesque, tranquil spot for a picnic lunch and stroll along the river.
I have found my thoughts turning to the Old Mill Dam and the charming town of Dawson Springs a lot since the devastating tornado that tore through the region on December 10th. When I close my eyes I can still see the beautiful dogwood trees of Arcadia Avenue in full bloom. It's as if I am strolling along the streets of the quaint downtown area today.
Of course, downtown Dawson Springs is not the same today. The tiny gem in western Kentucky suffered unimaginable carnage as what appears to be the longest twister on record ripped apart four States and traveled 128 miles across Kentucky. I can only hope that the young couple I met beside the Tradewater River survived the storm.
Winds exceeding 200 miles per hour demolished more than 75 percent of Dawson Springs. The death toll now stands at 14 souls with over 50 people still listed as missing. Dawson Springs is a community that has gone through indescribable devastation but the people have found hope in the kindness of strangers and comfort in each other.
Dogwood trees adorned downtown Dawson Springs at every turn the last time I visited the town. As I think about Dawson Springs today, nothing more appropriately personifies the town than the hearty dogwood. The flowers of the dogwood are most often used as symbols of rebirth because of their connection to Christianity, but dogwoods are also used to symbolize durability and the ability to withstand challenges in life.
The people of Dawson Springs are resilient and hopeful as they undertake their quest to rebuild their community. I am confident that the citizens of other towns across Kentucky and the entire nation will be there beside them as they begin by far the most courageous part of their quest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.