“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.”
I immediately thought about the contrasting dynamics of this opening paragraph from Charles Dickens’ famed novel “A Tale of Two Cities” as I spoke with two young men in front of the wreckage of the courthouse in Mayfield, Kentucky.
I was walking amid the destruction that the tornado had left in it’s path early Saturday morning. The clouds were just beginning to fade away. The sky was turning from dark gray to a brilliant blue as the weather front that brought the devastating tornado to town moved east on the morning of Dec. 11.
I meandered in disbelief among the rubble of the idyllic downtown area of Mayfield. The town, which bears the same name of the small town that the Cleaver family called home on the iconic television show “Leave It To Beaver,” had gone from a picturesque hamlet to a debris strewn patchwork of downed power lines and rubble.
As I was taking pictures of the devastating destruction, I happened upon Lathan Harpole. He had the look of someone exhausted and extremely disoriented on his face as he gazed around. I stopped to ask if I could help him and he began to share the harrowing tale of the events that unfolded as the tornado struck his place of work at 9:27 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10.
“I was lucky because I was stuck with big dudes and we all pushed up just enough,” Harpole recounted. “Then I saw a raindrop hit my phone because it was in my hand, I...I don’t even remember grabbing it. I felt wind and I told the dude above me to push up. We pushed up...his leg was mangled and all messed up but he pushed up and we just got out of there and then we started letting people out. Then I let this one inmate dude out. They had prison people working there and one jailer with them, and he was worried about the jailer. But his (the jailer’s) leg was mangled…pretty bad…I think he died. I’m lucky that I got out.”
Harpole continued telling his story as tears welled up in his sorrowful eyes.
“I saw a bunch of people get out,” Harpole continued. “I hope that a lot of people got out and just went home. So, I’m hoping for the best, but I know a lot of friends up there that I haven’t heard from and I am just trying to get a hold of them. I know a bunch of people were still stuck. It’s just sad.”
Harpole began to tell his story about how he and his fellow workers tried to help people that were trapped amidst the wreckage of the factory.
“I tried to get as many people out as I could,” Harpole said. “Some people you couldn’t help because they were stuck and there was just a little bit of room and they were being crushed.”
At that point, Lathan Harpole recognized one of his co-workers from the candle factory. Harpole excitedly called out to the man as he walked by us taking pictures with his cell phone.
“Hey! Do you work at the candle factory?” Harpole asked.
The man turned around and told us that his name is Milton and declined to give us his last name. He had an almost blissful look in his eyes as he began to speak.
“I did but I didn’t work yesterday,” Milton volunteered. “I took the day off yesterday. I just said to myself, “I’m not going to work today.”
I asked Milton what made him decide to take day off.
“I don’t know it was just a feeling, or something,” Milton said. “I have no idea. I just decided to stay home yesterday.”
I was struck by how different their stories were, but how grateful they both appeared to have the opportunity to share their own story.
“I live here on Pryor Street,” Milton continued. “And everything around me is destroyed but thank God the building where I live is good. It was really incredible because I saw the tornado and it was in front of us.”
“It was over here,” He said as he gestured toward the courthouse. “It wasn’t down there,” He went on while motioning in the direction of the downtown area that was completely destroyed and the candle factory beyond.
“When I heard the news of what happened at the candle factory,” Milton said. “We tried to get there but we couldn’t. The second time we tried, we made it. It..it was insane. It was like everything was put in a blender and then thrown down. There was an apartment building down there too. It was destroyed and they were pulling people out of there as well.”
“I am blessed,” Milton said with a look of confused happiness on his face. “I’m down here taking pictures yesterday to share the beauty with my family because I am from Puerto Rico and then today.…(his voiced trailed off)…just look at it. A few of my friends were working last night and said the supervisor saw a door flying up but there wasn’t time to take cover and 10 seconds later it was nothing but debris. There was no time to take cover or anything.”
When he was finished speaking, Milton turned, hugged Harpole and walked away.
“I’m still trying to figure out how I made it,” Harpole said to me as a tear trickled down his cheek. “I’m just in like this shocked state. When it hit,I fell at first and some dude dropped to the ground beside me. I hope he made it, but it fell a lot right there. I got up and ran to the corner, by the bathroom.”
“There was a fude that fell there too and I hugged him like he was my brother,” Harpole said as he looked off in the direction of candle factory. “I just hugged him and we were protecting each other. I was covering his head and he was covering my head. Some dude was just laying there in front of me and he was leg was mangled and I couldn’t handle it for a second. It was just...it was crazy.”
“I tried to help this chick named Sheila,” Harpole said. “But everything I did was just making it worse. I felt like I had to go get real help because the more I kept moving stuff it just kept on breaking, I think she was stuck around the commode. I hope she’s okay. I know she could breathe because I could see her and kind of reach her, but like if I moved stuff it would fall. She was in a bad spot. It was being held up by some steel beams. It was just a traumatic experience but…yeah...I honestly don’t know.”
My heart ached for Harpole, and everyone else affected by the storm, as he continued talking. His voice trailed off at times and then he would turn toward the place where the factory once stood, take a deep breath and continue talking.
I offered my time and asked him if there was anything I could do to help him. He told me that he didn’t need anything because he was lucky.
“Until I figure out how I survived,” Harpole told me with a trembling voice. “I just won’t be....Jesus, I just hope some of my friends are okay.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.