“The earth has music for those who listen.”
- George Santayana
Nibblin’ on sponge cake while watchin’ the sun bake all of those tourists covered in oil is how the great Jimmy Buffet taught me to envision life at the beach. A bright, warm, sunny day with a light tropical breeze causing the palm trees to sway back and forth while the soft white sand squished under my feet was always my idea of a perfect day at the beach. All of that changed for me one January day on a frozen beach in Kenai, Alaska.
Before making our big move to Alaska we always made a pilgrimage to the beach whenever we could. We looked forward to our beach outings in Florida, Hawaii, or really anywhere we could bask in the warmth of the sun while listening to the soothing sound of the waves crashing on the shoreline. Our trips to the beach were always about playing in the surf and relaxing in the sunshine of a tropical day.
My family and I had been living in The Last Frontier for several months and were experiencing our first winter north of the Lower 48. We were enjoying skiing and other types of fun in the snow but had not entertained the thought of walking on the frozen beach. The almost constant daylight during the summer months made it easy to get out and explore Alaska’s beaches when we first arrived.
Long walks on the beaches of the Kenai Peninsula became part of our daily routine as we explored our new home. There was no warm tropical breeze or sipping of margaritas on our beach excursions in Alaska but every day at the beach was...well, a day at the beach.
As the summer months faded away and the days became shorter, the time we had to get outside became more limited. Fall flew by and the “termination dust” moved down the surrounding mountains toward our home at sea level.
Our daily trips to the beach became rarer and rarer. The combination of colder temperatures and frigid winds blowing across the Cook Inlet did not deter us at first but the early afternoon sunset did make it more difficult to enjoy time on the beach. Winter quickly engulfed the Kenai Peninsula and our strolls on the beach simply stopped.
Snow began to fall in October. Before we even realized it was happening, the lush landscape of the Alaskan summer morphed into a winter wonderland of snow-covered evergreens. The fluffy white powder began to pile up and one of my friends informed me that we would not see the ground or pavement again until April. Our attention turned to more traditional winter activities like skiing, sledding, and snowshoeing instead of walking on the beach.
The long, bright, sunny days of the summer became a mere few hours of dim light. The temperatures continued to fall as the sun never rose above the tops of the trees on our southern horizon. The mercury on the thermometer dropped below zero degrees Fahrenheit for several days in a row in November but we were not deterred from continuing to venture out to ski on the trails behind our home. We may have been cheechakos (a cheechako is a newcomer or person who has never spent a winter in Alaska) but we were determined to enjoy the outdoors during our first winter in Alaska.
The people of Alaska hold numerous festivals outdoors during some of the harshest times of the winter. The Frozen RiverFest is one such festival and is held to celebrate the frozen Kenai River. One of the things I was looking forward to during that first winter was the Kenai River freezing over and seeing icebergs bobbing up and down in the Cook Inlet.
The Frozen Riverfest is held in February at Soldotna Creek Park on the banks of the Kenai River in Soldotna, Alaska. The festival includes live music, food vendors, and fireworks over the frozen Kenai River. All of this happens outdoors as people huddle together while drinking hot chocolate or locally brewed beer and listening to their favorite Alaskan musical acts.
Luke was participating on his school’s Nordic ski team and there was so much going on that more than a month had gone by since our last family outing to the beaches of Kenai. I decided that had to change as I drove across the Warren Ames Memorial Bridge on the way to take Luke to ski practice. The sight of the ice floes piling up and filling the waterway was incredible and I knew we had to make a trip down to the beach to see it up close.
The next day we layered up and headed to the beach. It was hard to believe that we were actually going for a stroll on the beach when it was five degrees outside. We drove down a steep hill on South Spruce Street in Kenai to the access area for North Beach. We gasped in amazement as we got our first glimpse of the beach and the ice-filled Cook Inlet.
We crossed over the snow-covered sand dunes of North Beach and stopped dead in our tracks. The groaning and crunching sound of the ice as it filled the mouth of the Kenai River was the first thing we noticed. The sound grew in intensity and seemed to envelop us like a giant pipe organ. We watched the ice floes undulate with the swells of the Cook Inlet. The sights and sounds of the ice in the water were mesmerizing and we stood silently as the onrushing tide carried the ice.
The tides of the Cook Inlet are among the most dramatic in the world. A tidal range of 40 feet is common in the narrow areas of the inlet. This powerful flow breaks up the freshwater ice of the Kenai River and any sea ice that forms out in the Cook Inlet. The water rushes in and out at nearly six miles per hour. The sheer force of the tide lifts massive chunks of ice and deposits them onto the beaches of Kenai while churning others out into the inlet.
We moved along the beach to the symphony of sound coming from the ice completely oblivious to the frigid weather. Giant monoliths of ice towered over the snowy beach and an endless flow of pancake ice sheets spread out across the Cook Inlet. The whole scene was quite unlike anything I had seen or heard before.
It was like walking on the alien landscape of some distant frozen planet. The harsh Alaskan winter had transformed our sandy beach into something entirely new and wondrous. Even in the harshest of conditions the earth had music for us as long as we were willing to listen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.