Daylight was beginning to fade when I arrived back at the secluded location and I decided to join my family in the rustic cabin. I walked across the raised boardwalk to the cabin door and paused to take one last look at the colors of the darkening sky. Absolute silence enveloped me and I decided to spend a few more minutes enjoying the Alaskan wilderness before retiring for the night.

A few clouds lingered in the heavens with no wind to move them along. The clouds glowed with changing hues as the sun began to set. They looked as if a great artist had painstakingly created them with a palette of oil paint. I marveled at the masterpiece hanging above me and stepped off of the boardwalk and into the woods.  

