I stepped through our front door early that morning and was greeted by a large bull moose standing in the driveway. He looked me in the eye and moved toward the field next to our house where a small herd of caribou picked their way through Alaska cottongrass. The piercing call of an American bald eagle soaring overhead turned my attention skyward and I marveled at the sheer wildness of the place.
I thought about the courage, imagination, and sheer determination that it must have taken for the early settlers to turn The Last Frontier into their home. I could not wait to experience more of what our new home had to share with us. Thoughts of the freedom and majesty of the place filled my head as I turned to head back inside.
We had only been in the state for a couple of weeks and it was time to prepare for our first Independence Day in Alaska. The fireworks display in our town was postponed because of wildfire dangers, so I asked everyone I knew for ideas to experience the holiday in true Alaskan style. The most common refrain was that we should take a trip to Seward and enjoy a uniquely Alaskan experience...the Mount Marathon Race.
It was a bright, sunny day on July 4th and we wanted to take full advantage of the extended hours of daylight that Alaska offers in the summer. The trip from our home in Kenai to the small port town of Seward would take us over 100 miles across the Kenai Peninsula. The scenery along the way is breathtaking, so I wanted to allow plenty of time for stops before we had to be in Seward for the start of the Mount Marathon Race and the accompanying Independence Day festivities.
The drive across the Kenai Peninsula is ever-changing as the wild Alaskan landscape offers up its natural wonders. Snow-capped mountains rise out of the Chugach National Forest. Waterfalls and streams seem to appear out of nowhere.
You can spot Dall sheep on the mountains, a moose walking across the road, or a brown bear fishing in the world-famous Kenai River. Even if you don’t see any large animals, the captivating beauty of the Kenai River and Kenai Lake cutting through the surrounding mountains is more than enough to keep you enthralled.
The Seward Highway is widely considered to be one of the most scenic drives in the world and as we made our way toward the tiny town of Moose Pass, we marveled at the wondrous Alaskan landscape. It seemed like everywhere we looked there was a waterfall, salmon-filled stream, or crystal clear lake. Small parking areas for hiking trailheads dot the dramatic landscape along the side of the road and there are numerous scenic pull-outs for photo opportunities.
The Kenai Mountains seem to loom directly over you for much of this stretch of the drive. Signs warn of the impending danger of avalanches as you turn toward the town of Moose Pass. There is a hand-painted sign as you enter Moose Pass that reads, “Moose Pass is a peaceful little town. If you have an axe to grind, do it here.” The sign hangs on a handmade waterwheel with a grindstone.
The Seward Highway offers great views from high above Kenai Lake as you ascend the mountains that surround Seward. At the end of Kenai Lake, you cross over Snow River. Most of the year this glacial river is a myriad of small streams in a gravel bed at this point. I spotted several American bald eagles feasting on a meal among the rocks so we stopped for pictures before heading down the mountains and into the town of Seward.
Seward has a population of 2,773 hearty souls and is named after William Henry Seward. Seward is best known for serving as the Secretary of State for Abraham Lincoln and Andrew Johnson from 1861 to 1869. Perhaps his greatest achievement was the negotiated purchase of Alaska from Russia. The purchase was controversial at the time and was even labeled “Seward’s Folly” by his political opposition. The entire Alaska Territory was bought for a mere 7.2 million dollars.
The tiny town of Seward is nestled among dramatically rising mountain peaks like Mount Alice and Mount Marathon beside Resurrection Bay. Seward is normally a quiet town, but events like the Mount Marathon Race and the docking of large cruise ships in the deep water harbor bring about a buzz of excitement.
The stunning setting is one of the reasons that Seward is a favorite stop for many tourists visiting Alaska. Seward has many things to offer visitors including daily fishing, kayaking and sightseeing cruises, the Alaska SeaLife Center, and dog mushers. Kenai Fjords National Park (including the famous Exit Glacier), fantastic camping, hunting, fishing, and birding opportunities also give Seward something uniquely Alaskan to offer visitors.
We found a place to park and made our way through the crowded streets of downtown Seward to the start/finish line of the Mount Marathon Race. The population of Seward had grown to more than 30,000 people on that Independence Day as enthusiasts from around the world gathered for the toughest five-kilometer race in the world. Vendors lined the streets selling everything from American flag tattoos to chocolate-dipped bacon.
We decided to watch the start at the point where the runners begin their climb of Mount Marathon. This is a popular spot for spectators because there are two paths onto Mount Marathon and competitors must make their first big decision of the race. Most ran through the woods and followed a trail where they clung to tree roots to help them navigate the terrain. A small number of adventurous runners chose the shorter path.
Their path required them to climb the rocky face of a cliff to make it to the mountain trail. The runners soon left the woods and entered the wide-open alpine tundra at up to a 60-degree incline. I had friends competing that day and looked forward to seeing them complete the race so we walked back down into town for the finish.
As the runners finished their task on the paved streets of downtown Seward, you could see the mountain on them. Some were covered in mud and blood from the mad scramble up and down Mount Marathon. The mountain could be found not only in the form of the grime on their bodies, but in the haggard, gaunt look of someone who had been through a tremendous ordeal.
The Mount Marathon Race had taken them over 4,124 feet to the top of the steep mountain and back in 3.1 miles. There were cuts, bruises, and broken bones, but the men, women, and children who finished the race had truly conquered Mount Marathon.
We bypassed the tempting chocolate-dipped bacon after the race and tried some locally caught halibut at one of the many seafood restaurants in Seward. Seward has one of the best fisheries in the world in Resurrection Bay. The village will see over half a billion dollars worth of seafood come out of its waters in an average decade. The nutrient-rich waters of Resurrection Bay and the nearby Gulf of Alaska are the summer feeding grounds for numerous species of whales. While standing on the docks or walking along the shore, one can often spot humpback whales feeding in the harbor.
We explored the shoreline of Resurrection Bay before leaving town. The menagerie of wildlife was incredible. Sea otters drifted happily on their backs, jellyfish swam, puffins and American bald eagles flew overhead. We even watched as humpback whales surfaced for a meal in the deep water harbor.
The sheer wildness and extremes of Alaska forge an uncommon toughness in its people. I thought about that famous quote from President Truman as we left Seward on that Fourth of July. The people of Alaska personify his thoughts for there is no place in this great nation that requires courage, imagination, and an unbeatable determination quite like The Last Frontier.
