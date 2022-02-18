We crept along the gravel road at a snail's pace in the early hours of the morning when the poetry of earth seems silent. Only the dim light of the moon and stars from heaven illuminated our path since the light pollution of mankind was almost nonexistent miles away from the nearest tiny town. Twinkling stars stood out against the darkness of the pre-dawn sky in a way that was reminiscent of the blackness of a winter night in Alaska.
I looked up past the silhouettes of the tall pines to see the Big Dipper directly overhead. It seemed appropriate to have the constellation that adorns the state flag of Alaska pointing the way toward our destination. The Big Dipper is a constant in the dark Alaskan sky and I was on my way to observe a creature I had not seen since hiking through an estuary on Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula.
It was necessary to move under cover of darkness as quietly as possible so we would not disturb the multitudes of cranes, ducks, and geese roosting in the shallow waters. I was in the middle of rural western Tennessee on the search for a bird that captivated my imagination thousands of miles away in an Alaskan wetlands area. In the time since my family returned to western Kentucky, we had not seen a single sandhill crane. I was planning on a trip to the fields of Indiana or the Platte River in Nebraska just to enjoy the inimitable sandhill crane. A chance encounter saved me the trouble when a friend told me about sandhill cranes that overwinter in the Hop-In Wildlife Refuge near Rives, Tennessee.
I ventured out to random fields throughout Kentucky where sandhill cranes had been sighted but to no avail. Alerts from birding groups about a swoop of sandhill cranes stopping over in places as close as 20 miles from my home did not help produce a single sighting but thanks to Robert Lewis of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency I was able to observe thousands of sandhill cranes and other waterfowl at the Hop-In Wildlife Refuge.
We found our observation point before the birds began to stir with the light of the rising sun. The birds were set up to roost overnight just a hundred yards in front of our position. Tens of thousands of white snow geese and light grey sandhill cranes almost glowed against the black surface of the water in the distance as we waited for daybreak.
Light began to slowly filter into the refuge as the sun rose over the horizon. The sun teased us at first and peaked between the tree trunks as if to build anticipation for the new day. The hint of dawn sparked activity out on the water.
The snow geese began to squawk as a prelude. The noise from the snow geese was soon joined by the unmistakable sound of thousands of sandhill cranes. The excitement in the air was palpable as the sun continued its ascent.
Tens of thousands of snow geese filled the air with a rush and they flew off. I watched as the sandhill cranes began to hop and dance around the shallow water. Their excitement seemed to build as the sun rose over the top of the trees to the East. A crescendo of their calls filled the air until they suddenly burst forth out of the water.
The glorious light of the rising sun was joined with most of the estimated 9,500 cranes roosting in that portion of the 650-acre refuge. The sandhill cranes launched into the sky and headed out to spend the day foraging in area fields before returning at dusk to roost for the night.
Thousands of them engulfing the heavens is breathtaking to behold but a single sandhill crane can be an impressive sight by itself. Growing to stand over four feet tall with a wingspan that can be almost eight feet across the sandhill crane is one of the largest birds in North America. A grey body with white cheeks and a bright red crown on top of its head makes the sandhill crane a stunning bird.
The trumpeting sound of the sandhill crane is one of the most unique calls in the animal kingdom. They produce more than 18 variations of sound to convey different messages. Rattle calls with the sound of a “rolled r” are often sung in unison and can be heard three miles away while soft purrs are only heard right next to the bird. Sandhill cranes use their distinct calls to communicate various information to their mates or the entire population. Amid the massive swoop of thousands of cranes, their distinguishable calls helped them form into smaller groups as they ventured out for the day.
The migration of sandhill cranes in North America takes them from the northernmost regions of the Lower 48 and the boreal forests of Alaska and Canada to their wintering grounds in the southern United States. The birds usually head south in October and return to their northern homes in April. The Hop-In Wildlife Refuge can be home to a population of up to 20,000 overwintering sandhill cranes. These numbers pale in comparison to estimates that reach up to one million sandhill cranes that descend upon a small stretch of the Platte River in Nebraska.
Sandhill cranes often live longer than 20 years in the wild but the average lifespan is between 10-20 years. Young and single sandhill cranes find their mates during the spring migration. Dancing is an integral part of the mating ritual but sandhill cranes dance at other times of the year as well. Once the pair have had their initial spring fling they will remain mates for life. The pair share parenting duties for each brood of two eggs laid and hatched until their young can go off on their own. The family will often call in unison as they travel in order to stay together.
Sandhill cranes are the oldest species of bird on the planet. It is widely accepted among the scientific community that the ancient bird dates back at least two million years. Many scientists believe that sandhill cranes have been around for even longer. A crane fossil found in Nebraska that is structurally identical to the modern-day sandhill crane is estimated to be 10 million years old.
The species was almost wiped out after millions of years spent on Earth as human populations increased across North America. The use of pesticides and hunting decimated the sandhill crane and other species until the populations reached record lows in the 1960s. Conservation efforts and the elimination of certain pesticides have enabled a resurgence in numbers to the point that its conservation status labels the sandhill crane a species of least concern.
According to the National Audubon Society, there were only 200 sandhill cranes at Hop-In Wildlife Refuge in 2002. I thought about the dramatic increase in the population while stopping to admire thousands of the majestic creatures as they flew directly over me. As I stood in the little slice of heaven that a wildlife refuge offers us on Earth the poetry of the sandhill cranes enveloped me as they called out in unison
I marveled at the spectacular resurgence of the sandhill crane after millions of years on the planet as they filled the heavens above me. Thoreau was indeed correct...
Heaven is under our feet as well as over our heads.
