“The two most powerful warriors are patience and time.” - Leo Tolstoy

Just as my sense of anticipation turned to frustration it appeared before me. Perhaps it was simply a remarkable stroke of good luck or maybe the sight of the magnificent specimen was a gift from the gods. All that I knew for certain was that while I stood on the shore of an island that great warriors from the past fought to protect, I was being rewarded for finally allowing patience and time to do my fighting for me.