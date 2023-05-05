“The two most powerful warriors are patience and time.” - Leo Tolstoy
Just as my sense of anticipation turned to frustration it appeared before me. Perhaps it was simply a remarkable stroke of good luck or maybe the sight of the magnificent specimen was a gift from the gods. All that I knew for certain was that while I stood on the shore of an island that great warriors from the past fought to protect, I was being rewarded for finally allowing patience and time to do my fighting for me.
A flash of golden brown feathers and bright red eyes first caught my attention just before sunrise. I was about to begin a morning of solitude by exploring the rocky coastline when a large bird swooped down toward the water right in front of me. For a moment, I thought the bird was going to hit me and I tried to jump out of its path. The unstable rock gave way beneath me and I nearly tumbled into the water below.
By the time I regained my footing, the bird had vanishedm, but not before giving me a glimpse of its glowing red eye. I froze momentarily before hurriedly looking around the area for any signs of the creature. Realizing that its plumage might blend in with rocks in the dim light of pre-dawn, I focused on trying to find a sign of its bright red eyes. The eyes were nowhere to be found, but as I continued my search the sun emerged over the horizon in the East.
Sunlight bathed the beaches and washed across the slopes of the great volcanoes that rise up thousands of feet above the surface of the mighty Pacific Ocean. As the glow of a new day kissed the Orchid Isle, I turned away from my search and glanced down the shore where the pristine coastline and breathtaking views of Hawai’i called out to me. I decided that the island would share that interesting bird with me again if I could only be patient. Besides, I couldn’t wait to see what the Big Island was going to offer me that day.
When I set out to explore the island’s hidden treasures that morning, I could feel the excitement building within me. I carefully navigated my way through a small enclave of dense vegetation that provided all the cover birds and small mammals would need to escape any would-be predators. The sun was now shining brightly and the salt air filled my lungs as I broke free from the flora and scrambled across the jagged rocks that lined the coast.
The hardened remnants of volcanic eruptions from across the millennia formed an almost otherworldly landscape to explore. While standing atop a high point in the rocks, I noticed something bright white offering a stark contrast to the dark rocks that covered the ground. The reddish-black lava completely blanketed that part of the island and seemed devoid of any signs of life. It was easy to imagine a great river of magma flowing down into the Pacific from the summit of Mauna Kea.
I ventured into the ancient lava field to investigate more closely. Treacherous footing made trekking through the lava field somewhat of an adventure. Loose rocks shifted with each step I took and I stumbled accordingly. Before long, I made my way across the black, brown, and red rocks to an area dotted with the mysterious white rocks.
When I moved closer, it became apparent that the white rock was not rock at all. It was dead sea corral that had been placed there by people over the years. It dawned on me, for the first time, that the corral was arranged to form letters. I spotted a young Hawaiian woman carefully arranging alabaster pieces of corral to form a name. She explained that she did it to honor the name of her grandfather who had recently died.
“Now his name will always be on this spot,” she continued. “I can see it and be reminded of his spirit.”
I left the young wahine and moved across the rugged and treacherous terrain along the coast. In my eagerness to explore, I clambered over the jagged rocks and down across clusters of tidal pools. My focus turned from the stunning scenery to the small brightly colored fish, and other sea life that had made the tidal pools their home.
While I picked my way around the various tidal pools, I heard a series of hoarse quacks followed by a deep-throated low croak that I immediately recognized to be the call of the same bird that nearly sent me reeling as my day began. I whirled around to see an immature black-crowned night heron perched atop the rocks to my left. Its tan and white feathers were rather ordinary in appearance, but those piercing red eyes made this anything but a mundane-looking specimen.
I crouched down behind some rocks and watched the young bird known in Hawai’i as ‘auku’u. The black-crowned night heron was a little over two feet tall with a wingspan of nearly four feet. At right around three pounds and two and a half feet long, it gives the appearance of a powerfully compact heron when crouched in a hunting position.
The black-crowned night heron does not have a particularly long neck or legs like most other herons. This adaptation may help the ‘auku’u successfully utilize its special hunting style. With a diet that consists mostly of small fish, amphibians, and crustaceans, the black-crowned night heron silently stalks its prey in shallow waters. The crafty hunter will even bait fish to the surface by using its bill to create vibrations in the water that mimic the prey of the fish. When it locks in on a target it dives into the water with tremendous speed and power. Unlike other members of the heron family, the black-crowned night heron does not stab prey with its bill but rather seizes the prey in the bill.
Black-crowned night herons are found on every continent on the planet except Antarctica. With such a widespread range its no wonder that the species has the status of least concern on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List. While the ‘auku’u is not endangered today, the species is faced with a diminishing habitat that could cause issues in the future.
As the name suggests, the black-crowned night heron is active at night and is a nocturnal hunter. It has adapted this ability to avoid competition with other herons but there is a notable exception. On the islands of Hawai’i, the black-crowned night heron is actually diurnal. This means that the ‘auku’u hunts during the day in Hawai’i.
An adult with its black plumage on top of its head and back soon appeared close by and I wondered if it was one of the young black-crowned night herons parents. Black-crowned night herons are monogamous and typically mate for life. Both parents care for the chicks after building their nests in trees or shrubs near water. The species often nests in colonies and appear to have a strong sense of community even though they are usually solitary hunters.
I watched as the younger heron quickly sprang into action before emerging from the water without a catch and shook its head in disgust. The adult ‘auku’u stood perfectly still for what seemed like an eternity. The preponderance of patience was rewarded when he plunged into the water and came away with a small fish. He turned slowly toward his young charge and swallowed his reward.
I gazed in wonder at the remarkable display and thought about the lesson being imparted. My morning had been filled with adventure and discovery along the coast of Hawai’i but it took the black-crowned night heron to remind me that we can uncover the hidden treasures of the world around us and those that lie within ourselves.
We just need to deploy our two most powerful warriors...patience and time.
