My spine was suddenly tingling. The piercing shriek sent me spinning around in circles as I stood precariously on a fallen tree trunk. I looked up through the leafless limbs of the trees and saw the source of the spine-tingling scream soaring high above the forest.
I set out that morning with a certain plan in place but nature has a way of creating a plan far superior to anything I could come up with on my own. The intention that frosty morning was to stroll along the shoreline of Kentucky Lake. Just a short walk to enjoy the fresh January air and the morning sun shining down on my face.
My day took an unexpected turn as I drove down a deserted gravel road on my way to a secluded bay in Land Between the Lakes. The lure of the woods called out to me while I scanned the trees that lined the road for any signs of wildlife. Two large squirrels dashed in front of my SUV. I pulled off of the road and watched them playfully dart from one tree to the next until they scattered out of sight and disappeared into the trees.
The early morning air filled my lungs and I paused to relish the fresh smell. A snapping branch, the loud rustling of leaves, and the songs of small birds filled the forest before me as I stood silently at the edge of the woods. It suddenly struck me that the squirrels had the right idea. I grabbed my camera before setting off for a walk in the woods.
There is nothing quite like a walk through the woods on a brisk winter morning to bring your senses to life. The sights, sounds, and smells of the wilderness seem to be exaggerated by the freshness of the cold, crisp air. It all adds to the sense of freedom that one feels being out and away from the things of man.
I tried to be stealthy because any chance I would have to spend time with wildlife that day was likely to depend on remaining as silent as possible. My efforts at stealth were in vain though as the temperature was still below freezing and the frozen leaves on the forest floor crunched loudly with every step I took.
Every time some movement among the leaves grabbed my attention I stopped dead in my tracks. I decided to step up onto a downed tree for a moment to soak in the silence and isolation of the forest. I was surprised when a rabbit shot out from underneath the tree as I stepped onto the log. The hare zig-zagged its way through the leaves to avoid predators until it disappeared into a protected lair.
I stood motionless on the log for several minutes and peered through the trees. Several white-tailed deer caught my eye as I turned around. The small parcel of deer was directly behind me. I locked eyes with one of the deer and the others turned around but they did not immediately bolt away. For a brief moment, I wondered if the deer were following me.
We stared at each other for several minutes until a piercing shriek shattered the silence and they scampered away. I spun around until I spotted a red-tailed hawk gliding above the tops of the trees. The red-tailed hawk was more than a hundred feet above the forest floor but its call dominated the scene as it echoed through the trees.
The graceful flight of the red-tailed hawk is a beautiful sight to behold. The glorious raptor circles slowly and effortlessly up to 300 feet above the ground as it searches for prey. Red-tailed hawks can spot a tiny mouse in high grasses from over 100 feet in the air. The birds have been known to soar for hours without stopping to rest while constantly scanning the ground.
The red-tailed hawk is among the largest of the seven different types of hawks that call Kentucky home. Like many raptors, the red-tailed hawk displays sexual dimorphism in size as females are often up to 25 percent larger than their male counterparts. The powerfully built red-tailed hawk is often over two feet long and is much bigger than the red-shouldered hawk that it is often mistaken for by observers. With its large body and a wingspan that can reach five feet across the red-tailed hawk can be stunning as it soars through the sky.
Red-tailed hawks nearly disappeared in Kentucky during the 1900s. Hunters sought out hawks during the early part of the century for their feathers. State and federal laws were enacted that banned hunting birds of prey. After a brief recovery populations continued to decline in the mid-1900s when the use of pesticides became common. The widespread use of DDT caused the thinning of eggshells which led to a dramatic drop in raptor populations. DDT was banned in 1972 and raptor populations have risen significantly in the United States.
The red-tailed hawk is a common sight in Kentucky today. Their preferred habitat includes pastures, grasslands, and woodlands. These areas offer the opportunity to hunt for rabbits, squirrels, mice, heavy ground birds like pheasants, snakes, and other prey. The construction of interstate highways and power lines has benefited the red-tailed hawk by creating open fields where their prey can be easily seen from a perch. Hawks can often be seen sitting on light poles and power lines along roadways. Most birds do not adapt well to habitat fragmentation but hawks do.
The woods of Land Between the Lakes provide superb nesting grounds for raptors. Red-tailed hawks are secretive nesters and prefer to build their nests in thick hardwood forests. The nest is made of sticks high above the ground and lined with moss and grasses. Red-tailed hawks establish lifelong bonds with their mates. They do not stay together year-round but they return to their breeding grounds and spend the breeding season with each other in the same nest.
Red-tailed hawks have adapted to man and thrive in urban areas as well as the country. Federal and state laws have aided this adaptation since it is now illegal to kill, injure, harass or possess any birds of prey. Laws protect nesting sites by making it illegal to harm a nest in any way. The conservation efforts of society and the ability to adapt have helped the hawks thrive in the modern world.
The red-tailed hawk above me called out again and I thought about how thankful I am to have great raptors so plentiful in Kentucky today. It struck me that the rabbit was probably not as grateful as it cowered undercover. The scream of the red-tailed hawk is the most powerful and foreboding of all raptors and is often used as the voice of bald eagles in movies. When another scream echoed through the woods I was certain the rabbit would remain in hiding.
I watched with reverence as the red-tailed hawk slowly descended into the trees above me. It landed on a branch and sat there motionless, practically blending into the trees. The hawk scanned the thick canvas of leaves for any sign of prey.
Suddenly, the hawk erupted off of its perch. I was amazed as it deftly maneuvered its large body and huge wingspan through the maze of limbs and dove toward the forest floor. The red-tailed hawk disappeared over a ridge but in seconds rose back up with its prey clutched in its large talons.
I watched the beautiful bird glide effortlessly through the trees before I turned to leave. A serendipitous walk in the woods had given me so much more than I had expected that morning. My spirit soared and I thought about Thoreau as I drove away...
I took a walk in the woods and came out taller than the trees.
