I stopped climbing to look back down the mountain toward the Matanuska-Susitna Valley below. The sun was dipping behind the ridgeline above me and I became shrouded in shadow. The beauty of the scene was overwhelming, but the mystery of the abandoned gold mine tugged at something inside me and pulled me toward it.

An eerie sensation crept up my spine when I turned away from the wondrous view and renewed my trek toward the dilapidated old gold mine. The silhouette of the jagged mountain tops loomed over me while the darkness continued to envelop the alpine tundra. I briefly considered turning back as the trail across the tundra began to fade with the light, but my curiosity and the mystery kept me moving forward.

