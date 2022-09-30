I stopped climbing to look back down the mountain toward the Matanuska-Susitna Valley below. The sun was dipping behind the ridgeline above me and I became shrouded in shadow. The beauty of the scene was overwhelming, but the mystery of the abandoned gold mine tugged at something inside me and pulled me toward it.
An eerie sensation crept up my spine when I turned away from the wondrous view and renewed my trek toward the dilapidated old gold mine. The silhouette of the jagged mountain tops loomed over me while the darkness continued to envelop the alpine tundra. I briefly considered turning back as the trail across the tundra began to fade with the light, but my curiosity and the mystery kept me moving forward.
White whisps of Alaskan cottongrass seemed to glow in the dimming light. The bright fibrous tops of the cottongrass stood out in stark contrast to the dark green ground cover. I noticed a dark ribbon cutting through the silvery bulbs of the cottongrass and realized that the trail was being marked for me like an airport runway at night.
I continued cautiously toward Independence Mine as I made the ascent up the slope. The panoramic views of the Mat-Su Valley and the Talkeetna Mountains compelled me to stop often to soak in the magnificent vistas. The glow of the sun still illuminated the valley and the westward-facing mountains around me, but Granite Mountain blocked out the sun leaving me alone in a nightfall that seemed meant just for me.
Something moving within the thick brush that lined the trail stopped me in my tracks. The disturbance among the bushes did not seem large enough to be caused by a bear or moose, but in my heightened state of awareness, I was somewhat alarmed. My eyes were locked on the spot as I slowly backed away.
The alpine tundra above the tree line of the Talkeetna Mountains is home to numerous small and large animals alike. These alpine inhabitants are exceptional at camouflage and often go unnoticed. Ground squirrels, marmots, beavers, foxes, coyotes, wolves, rabbits, moose, lynx, and bears can all be found in the area around Independence Mine, while eagles soar overhead.
Moments later a marmot emerged from the brush and scurried onto a rock. The marmot glanced around but did not even acknowledge my presence before taking off. I watched the curious-looking creature find its way to a small creek that was tumbling down the mountain near the gold mine.
I watched the marmot navigate across the boulder-strewn creek and wondered if gold could be found tumbling among the rocks. As the marmot disappeared into the blueberry bushes on the other side of the water, I gazed at my surroundings once again. The darkness of the shadow cast by Granite Mountain added to an already mysterious place near the top of Hatcher Pass.
Ownership of the abandoned gold mine and 271 acres around it were transferred to the state of Alaska in the late 1970s. The once thriving gold mine had fallen into a state of complete disrepair but the state wanted to preserve one of the largest lode gold mines in the history of Alaska. Independence Mine State Historical Park was established in 1980 and quickly became an off-the-beaten-path destination for Alaskans and tourists alike.
Gorgeous alpine scenery abounds around Independence Mine. The area has been heavily glaciated, creating steep-walled cirques surrounded by jagged mountain ridges. Many of the surrounding peaks are more than 6,000 feet high. The mine sits above the tree line but brush often grows dense on the lower mountain slopes. Glaciers top several of the peaks and form the headwaters of the many streams, and waterfalls that add to the scenery at the higher elevations.
Gold discoveries near Anchorage in 1886 caused an influx of Americans into the District of Alaska. Most of the prospectors panned for gold in the rivers and streams of Alaska as they moved into the Talkeetna Mountains in search of new sources for the valuable metal. By 1897, prospectors had flooded into the area now known as Hatcher Pass.
They soon found gold throughout the quartz veins running through the granite in the Talkeetna Mountains. Gold discovered inside the hard rock and quartz is known as lode gold.
Hydrothermal action filled fractures in the rock to create these veins. The forces of erosion loosened flakes of gold and rock until water flowing down the mountain eventually washed the gold-bearing gravel into a stream. Placer mining has almost always preceded lode mining and that is what happened in Hatcher Pass.
Robert Lee Hatcher discovered the first lode gold in the mountain pass that bears his name in the early 1900s. Hatcher staked the first lode gold claim in the area in September 1906. Other prospectors soon followed Hatcher’s lead and filed claims of their own, but lode mining was extremely expensive for an individual to manage. Intricate tunnels had to be dug with heavy equipment so mining companies merged to pool their resources and reduce expenses for everyone.
Hatcher’s Alaska Free Gold Mine opened in 1908 on the aptly named Skyscraper Mountain. It was the first tunnel mine opened in the area, but was quickly followed by the Independence Mine later that same year. The Independence Mine opened on Granite Mountain and the two mines operated separately for 30 years.
In 1938, the two companies were bought together and merged into the Alaska-Pacific Consolidated Mining Company. The APC operated Independence Mine and instantly became the largest producer in the Willow Creek Mining District. In 1941, APC employed more than 200 men and produced 34,416 ounces of gold worth more than $20,000,000 today.
A year later the United States entered World War II. The War Production Board designated gold mining as ‘nonessential to the war effort’ and Independence Mine was ordered to close.
The ban on gold mining was lifted in 1946, but the mined gold had to be sold to the federal government at a fixed price of $35 per ounce. This coupled with post-war inflation made gold mining unprofitable and the mine closed in 1951. A major chapter in the book of Alaska’s gold mining story came to an unceremonious end.
The old mine is allegedly haunted by the many miners who died there over the years. One such ghost is said to be Phil Coleman. Coleman was a ,former miner who became the caretaker of the place during the 1950s. He worked to preserve the mill and perform maintenance like shoveling snow off of the roofs of the buildings as an elderly man.
His work was unexpectedly cut short when APC auctioned off the equipment housed in the mill complex. The company began demolition of the structure to retrieve the machinery without notifying Coleman. The old caretaker, who had spent most of his life dedicated to the mine, died of a heart attack shortly after in the Mine Manager’s House. The building now houses the Visitor Center and museum for Independence Mine State Historical Park.
I got a great view of the Mine Manager’s House when I scrambled up onto a rock. Several structures had completely collapsed under the stress of time and the harshness of the elements at that elevation. Many have been reduced to nothing more than a pile of wood. Others were in various states of decay, but the former Mine Manager’s House and a few other buildings are well-preserved and fully intact.
There was not another soul to be found anywhere near the mine because of the late hour. I was approaching one of the bunkhouses when the loud noise of a slamming door grabbed my attention. I couldn’t make out what had caused the ruckus and I decided not to investigate.
It might have been an animal, the wind, or a minor earthquake knocking over a plank. I thought about the story of Phil Coleman. Perhaps it was the old caretaker letting me know the mine was closed. Perhaps...
Chills ran down my spine when I turned away to walk back down the mountain fully convinced that Einstein was correct. The most beautiful thing we can experience is the mysterious.
