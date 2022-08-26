My head was swimming with the sounds of a typical day in the city. Honking horns, blaring sirens, and the buzz of activity were coming at me from every angle. A faint pain started to well up just behind my temple and I began feeling the urge to escape into the great outdoors so I could listen to the music of the earth. 

Just when I thought things were beginning to quiet down, a cacophony of sounds erupted from a couple of nearby construction sites. There was the startlingly loud bang of a giant piece of sheet metal being dropped, followed by the high-pitched whine of a saw cutting through concrete. The roar of the construction work rose above the rest of the clatter. 