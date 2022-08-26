My head was swimming with the sounds of a typical day in the city. Honking horns, blaring sirens, and the buzz of activity were coming at me from every angle. A faint pain started to well up just behind my temple and I began feeling the urge to escape into the great outdoors so I could listen to the music of the earth.
Just when I thought things were beginning to quiet down, a cacophony of sounds erupted from a couple of nearby construction sites. There was the startlingly loud bang of a giant piece of sheet metal being dropped, followed by the high-pitched whine of a saw cutting through concrete. The roar of the construction work rose above the rest of the clatter.
I turned up the volume on my iPhone and pushed the earbuds snuggly into my ears as I walked. Several minutes of trying everything I could think of to block out the commotion of the urban sprawl were in vain. I couldn’t even hear the music playing in my own head.
The state of Kentucky is blessed with natural wonders and parks galore. There are 45 state parks, seven national parks, several national and state forests, but I didn’t have time to travel out of the city for any type of adventure. With an escape to some remote location out of the question, I settled for a short walk through a local city park.
The faint pain in my temple had begun to turn into a full-fledged throbbing headache, so I turned my music off as I headed into the park. I entered the park along a lovely tree-lined road and my pain seemed to ease almost immediately. The noise of the surrounding city faded as I traveled further and further into the park.
A well-kept trail cut through the small forest, so I left the roadway behind and strolled into the woods. Before I knew it, the sounds of the city that I found so objectionable were completely replaced with songbirds chirping, squirrels rustling through the leaves, and waterfowl splashing down into the nearby lake. If not for the occasional voice of an excited kid, I could have been on an isolated trail out in the wilderness.
There is so much green space in the Commonwealth of Kentucky that we often overlook the importance of spending time in that space and taking advantage of all that nature has to offer. With the exception of a few metropolitan areas, trees and plants can be found along the streets of our cities and towns. One can drive hundreds of miles down an interstate highway lined with thick forests on both sides in Kentucky. Having so much greenery surrounding us makes it easy to forget to actually get out and commune with nature.
Studies have repeatedly confirmed what we, as human beings, instinctually know to be true. Going for a hike in the wilderness, or a simple stroll through the woods at a city park is good for us. In fact, studies have shown that the benefits of walking in a designated green space go well beyond the physical benefits of exercise.
With all of the technology at our fingertips in the modern world, we are spending more time indoors than at any point in human history. Some experts estimate that people spend 75 to 90 percent of their time inside their homes, workplaces, or vehicles. This problem was exacerbated by the COVD-19 pandemic and does not seem to have abated.
Dr. Gregory Bratman of the University of Washington is a leading authority on the science of nature’s impact on our mental and physical health. Bratman’s research has been wide-reaching and has led him to believe that exposure to nature shows promise as a treatment or preventative measure for some psychological and physical health challenges.
Research into the effects of environmental forces on mood, emotional control, and cognitive function offered dramatic results. Bratman has found that spending even a short amount of time in nature as opposed to an urban environment can positively impact a person. Reduced general anxiety and increased positivity accompany an improvement in cognitive performance after a walk in a green space.
Other studies have shown that short periods of contact with nature can result in reduced rumination among healthy individuals. Rumination is a process in which people focus on negative aspects of themselves and their lives. It can lead to a negative self-image and depression among other psychological illnesses. As little as 30 minutes may be all it takes. That amount of time spent walking through the woods or another green space in a park can potentially lead to life-altering positive changes to a person’s outlook.
Nature contact can function as an aid for people trying to make healthier lifestyle changes. A simple change in our point of view through spending time in a local park can have major implications for our overall health. Time in nature has been proven to help reduce stress, and improve mental health. An improvement in our outlook and mood can lead to an increase in walking which can reduce obesity and diabetes, improve immune function, and promote general health in the population.
Walking in nature also creates a unique sense of awe that isn’t felt any other time. Something as simple as the silhouette of a majestic tree, the reflection of the sky in the calm waters of a lake, or even a songbird lighting upon a limb can stir something primal inside us that a city street can not.
Spending time outdoors away from the thoughts of our daily lives and distractions is a way to let your brain take a break and your basic instincts take over. Turning off our technological devices in nature has been found to increase creativity by more than 50 percent. Walking mindlessly through a park often allows us to find solutions as we lose ourselves in the beauty and wonder of nature.
I was lost in that beauty and wonder when I heard a young child shouting excitedly about a flower she had found. The spell that the forest had placed on me was momentarily broken while I listened to that little girl’s mother scream at her for stopping to look at a flower. It suddenly occurred to me that my headache had completely faded away at some point while I mindlessly walked in the park. I strolled over to the spot where the girl had been just moments before and was treated to a spectacular flower among the undergrowth at the edge of the woods.
Time and time again I have found a true sense of magic and wonder by stepping away from the things of man and experiencing unbridled nature. I gazed down at that marvelous passion flower and thought about that little girl. I hope that she continues to listen to the music that the earth has for her.
